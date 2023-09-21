Open Menu

ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 A Key Platform For Collaboration In Archiving And Documentation: Abdullah Al Raisi

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2023 | 06:15 PM

ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 a key platform for collaboration in archiving and documentation: Abdullah Al Raisi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2023) Dr. Abdullah Al Raisi, Cultural Adviser at the UAE Presidential Court and Chairman of the Higher Organisation committee of the 19th International Council on Archives Congress (ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023), said that the congress is a key platform for bolstering international cooperation and spotlighting the importance of collaborations in archiving and documentation.

Dr. Al Raisi told the Emirates news Agency that, in the long term, access to credible information plays a pivotal role in achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs), which is what drives competent entities to ensure easy and continuous access to information and knowledge and facilitate its use in all fields, from research to policy-making.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court from 9th to 13th October, ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 will enable institutions working in the field to exchange expertise and knowledge, he added.

He explained that the congress, organised by the National Archive and library, will bring together over 5,000 participants from 135 countries, in addition to featuring 60 exhibitors, adding that UAE's hosting of this global event testifies to its role in supporting the world's heritage and cultures and its active contributions globally.

Themed “Enriching Knowledge Societies”, the event's agenda is set to highlight the potential to transform data access systems and streamline such access shrinking data delivery times, Al Raisi added, highlighting the focusing on five subthemes; “Trust and Evidence”; “Emerging Technology: Electronic Records, Electronic Solutions”; “Access and Memories; ”Sustainable Knowledge, Sustainable Planet: Archives, Records, and Climate Change"; and “Peace and Tolerance”.

He went on to say that archives can serve as invaluable educational tools for youth and future generations, by providing access to tales about tolerance, further boosting consciousness of the importance of peace and coexistence.

About emerging tech solutions, Dr. Al Raisi noted that the future of the sector will inevitably rely on e-documentation, thus necessitating upgrades of the current system to meet such developments, while ensuring such digital records and archives are well-secured and sustainable.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Exchange UAE Abu Dhabi Ica October Congress Event All From Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council to organise UAE’s first ele ..

Dubai Sports Council to organise UAE’s first electric scooter race

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy honours first batch of family ..

Ministry of Economy honours first batch of family business prorgamme

2 minutes ago
 Conquerors bag Women's U19 T20 title

Conquerors bag Women's U19 T20 title

14 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Residents Office partners with Nine Yard ..

Abu Dhabi Residents Office partners with Nine Yards to boost real estate investm ..

17 minutes ago
 ‘We are not powerless’ to overcome climate cri ..

‘We are not powerless’ to overcome climate crisis, COP28 President-Designate ..

17 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM calls for fulfilling climate finance ..

Caretaker PM calls for fulfilling climate finance commitments

17 minutes ago
General elections to be conducted in last week of ..

General elections to be conducted in last week of January next year: ECP

20 minutes ago
 Al Falah Academy, ERC sign memorandum for strength ..

Al Falah Academy, ERC sign memorandum for strengthening strategic collaboration

47 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Hellenic Republic

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Hellenic Republic

1 hour ago
 IRENA Innovation Week spurs renewable solutions to ..

IRENA Innovation Week spurs renewable solutions to decarbonise end-use sectors

2 hours ago
 Ajman&#039;s exports surge 19% in H1&#039;23

Ajman&#039;s exports surge 19% in H1&#039;23

2 hours ago
 MoF introduces UAE private sector to expansion opp ..

MoF introduces UAE private sector to expansion opportunities in emerging economi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East