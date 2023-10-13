Open Menu

ICA Congress Abu Dhabi, A Leading Platform For Exchanging Experiences, Promoting Knowledge: Indian Parliamentarian To WAM

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2023) Dr. Shashi Tharoor, an Indian parliamentarian, commended the UAE for hosting the International Council on Archives (ICA) Congress Abu Dhabi 2023, which he said was a resounding success thanks to the country's support and the organisers' efforts.

The congress, which was held under the theme "Enriching Knowledge Societies", was an important opportunity for archivists from all over the world to exchange their experiences and ideas, Dr. Tharoor said. He particularly highlighted the discussions on sustainability and technology, which are essential to the future of archiving.

Dr. Tharoor thanked the UAE and the organisers for making the congress a memorable experience for all participants. He said that the congress's success will help to advance the field of archiving and ensure that the world's documentary heritage is preserved for future generations.

