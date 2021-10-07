ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) launched the new version of the ID SDK reader, as part of the new and updated version of the Emirati ID.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Acting Director-General of the ICA, highlighted the authority’s keenness to supply the business community with advanced technologies and tools for verifying the personal IDs of individuals. He noted that the new version of the ID SDK reader, which was integrated with the new IDs, would enable the country’s public and private sectors to easily read the updated IDs in a few seconds.

Al Khaili said that the new readers can be obtained by visiting the authority’s website (www.ica.gov.ae) and completing the appropriate form, which must be sent to the email address, vgadmin@ica.gov.ae.

The adoption of a new generation of Emirati passports and IDs offers increased security advantages and utilises advanced technologies to reduce security risks and improve e-security.