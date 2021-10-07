UrduPoint.com

ICA Launches New Version Of ID SDK Reader

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:45 PM

ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) launched the new version of the ID SDK reader, as part of the new and updated version of the Emirati ID.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Acting Director-General of the ICA, highlighted the authority’s keenness to supply the business community with advanced technologies and tools for verifying the personal IDs of individuals. He noted that the new version of the ID SDK reader, which was integrated with the new IDs, would enable the country’s public and private sectors to easily read the updated IDs in a few seconds.

Al Khaili said that the new readers can be obtained by visiting the authority’s website (www.ica.gov.ae) and completing the appropriate form, which must be sent to the email address, vgadmin@ica.gov.ae.

The adoption of a new generation of Emirati passports and IDs offers increased security advantages and utilises advanced technologies to reduce security risks and improve e-security.

Related Topics

Business Ica Citizenship

Recent Stories

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s in ..

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s indexes 2021

50 minutes ago
 Development work started in neglected areas to ens ..

Development work started in neglected areas to ensure equal share: CM

12 minutes ago
 Key questions on the global tax movement

Key questions on the global tax movement

12 minutes ago
 Tanzanian-born novelist Gurnah wins Nobel Literatu ..

Tanzanian-born novelist Gurnah wins Nobel Literature Prize

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.