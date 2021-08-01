UrduPoint.com

ICA, MoHAP Roll Out UAE's Decision To Grant Golden Visas To Resident Doctors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) In executing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has launched a series of Golden Residency services to facilitate issuing golden visas to doctors residing in the UAE.

The services will help in granting doctors and their families 10-year residency visas, in line with the UAE Government's vision to enhance its global competitiveness as a preferred destination for work, living and study, and as an incubator of talent and academic excellence.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Acting Director-General of the ICA, stated that offering the Golden Residency to all UAE-based doctors and their families is an expression of good citizenship and appreciation for the efforts of the UAE’s ‘First Line of Defence’, who effectively contributed to the driving the country's efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure public safety.

He added that the initiative also reflects the UAE leadership’s forward-looking vision to attract highly skilled medical professionals, and establish a conducive environment for creativity and innovation, in line with the UAE’s pioneering plans.

The ICA is collaborating with its partners from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and other concerned authorities to implement Sheikh Mohammed’s decision by streamlining the procedures for registered doctors to obtain golden visas, Major General Al Khaili added.

He further explained that the step will contribute to attracting experienced medical professionals from around the world, which will help enhance the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem, while also boosting the ICA's global competitiveness regionally in providing innovative services, in line with the UAE’s goal to become among the world’s leading countries in terms of stability and quality of life.

Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of MoHAP and Chairman of the Emirates Health Services Establishment (EHSE) reiterated the UAE government’s invitation to resident doctors to apply for a golden visa, which boosts the sustainability of the UAE’s human resources and competencies.

This investment in the future shows the UAE leadership’s keenness to ensure and enhance the excellence of its healthcare ecosystem, he explained.

Dr. Al Olama that the gesture will help enhance healthcare services, which, when coupled with the UAE’s advanced healthcare establishments, will contribute to driving medical tourism and the UAE’ health sector and its global competitiveness, in line with the objective of UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the best country in the world by 2071.

