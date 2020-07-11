ICA to resume work from Sunday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2020) The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA, will, as of Sunday, resume its services to customers based on the Cabinet Resolution issued in this regard.

As per the Resolution, ICA will collect the fees due for the service to ensure work progress and the provision of a high level of service.

The Authority called on its customers and recipients of its services to proceed to the renewal of Identity (ID) cards and residency permits expired from all citizens, Gulf Cooperation Council citizens, GCC, and residents present in the country and confirmed its keenness to ensure the safety of all clients with its commitment to adhere to social distancing.

As of Sunday, the Authority will start receiving applications for renewal of ID cards and visas applications that expired during March and April. For applications that expired in in May, it will begin accepting them on 8th August.

As for visas and ID cards that expired in June and between 1st and 11th July, the Authority will receive applications from September 10 until the end of the month without restrictions to a specific date.

The ICA has urged everyone to take advantage of the smart services it provides, respond and adhere to the above time-plan to achieve the requirements for spatial distance across all stages of providing and presenting the service and to avoid administrative fines.