ICAO Aviation Climate Week To Explore Insights, Solutions On Latest Developments On Environmental Topics

Published May 23, 2025



(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) MONTRÉAL, 23rd May, 2025 (WAM) – ICAO Aviation Climate Week, a highly anticipated event for aviation professionals who are interested and work in sustainable development,will take place at ICAO Headquarters in Montréal, Canada, from 2 to 4 June 2025. 

Organiser says this impactful event will update and inform attendees of progress achieved prior to the 42nd ICAO Assembly taking place in September 2025.

Under the theme “Skyward Action: Realizing Aviation's Sustainable Future,” ICAO Aviation Climate Week will feature an array of expert stakeholders that will share insights and solutions on the latest developments on environmental topics related to the international civil aviation industry.

Delegates will learn about ICAO's achievements on climate and environment since the adoption of the long-term global aspirational goal (LTAG), take stock of the latest developments worldwide related to the aviation sustainable future, share your initiatives, projects and partnerships, be part of the sustainable dynamic of the aviation sector and build an increased global action on all environmental topics.

During the three-day event, a simultaneous exhibition will be held on site at ICAO Headquarters to showcase latest products and services.

