- Home
- Middle East
- ICAO Aviation Climate Week to explore insights, solutions on latest developments on environmental to ..
ICAO Aviation Climate Week To Explore Insights, Solutions On Latest Developments On Environmental Topics
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 08:33 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) MONTRÉAL, 23rd May, 2025 (WAM) – ICAO Aviation Climate Week, a highly anticipated event for aviation professionals who are interested and work in sustainable development,will take place at ICAO Headquarters in Montréal, Canada, from 2 to 4 June 2025.
Organiser says this impactful event will update and inform attendees of progress achieved prior to the 42nd ICAO Assembly taking place in September 2025.
Under the theme “Skyward Action: Realizing Aviation's Sustainable Future,” ICAO Aviation Climate Week will feature an array of expert stakeholders that will share insights and solutions on the latest developments on environmental topics related to the international civil aviation industry.
Delegates will learn about ICAO's achievements on climate and environment since the adoption of the long-term global aspirational goal (LTAG), take stock of the latest developments worldwide related to the aviation sustainable future, share your initiatives, projects and partnerships, be part of the sustainable dynamic of the aviation sector and build an increased global action on all environmental topics.
During the three-day event, a simultaneous exhibition will be held on site at ICAO Headquarters to showcase latest products and services.
Recent Stories
Rain, winds, lightning strikes kill 45 in India
SRTA hosts 'Digital Communication Horizons' to support smart transformation
Digital Dubai concludes successful participation in GITEX EUROPE 2025 in Berlin
Abdulla Al Hamed holds bilateral meetings in New York with leaders of institutio ..
Ajman concludes first participation at IMEX Frankfurt with remarkable success, p ..
FNC: Environmental issue becomes central to equation for global stability, futur ..
Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins SPIA Middle East 2025 Award for Best Sporting Ev ..
UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow in Al Ain
Abu Dhabi Chamber reinforces pioneering role in shaping Future of Industry at MI ..
UAE to host inaugural Arab Mini-Football Championship in 2026
Muslim Council of Elders participates in panel discussion in Kazakhstan on role ..
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, e& to activate early fire detection systems i ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Rain, winds, lightning strikes kill 45 in India1 minute ago
-
SRTA hosts 'Digital Communication Horizons' to support smart transformation2 minutes ago
-
Digital Dubai concludes successful participation in GITEX EUROPE 2025 in Berlin2 minutes ago
-
Abdulla Al Hamed holds bilateral meetings in New York with leaders of institutions, media leaders in ..2 minutes ago
-
Ajman concludes first participation at IMEX Frankfurt with remarkable success, promising strategic p ..2 minutes ago
-
ICAO Aviation Climate Week to explore insights, solutions on latest developments on environmental to ..2 minutes ago
-
FNC: Environmental issue becomes central to equation for global stability, future of humanity2 minutes ago
-
Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins SPIA Middle East 2025 Award for Best Sporting Event of 20242 minutes ago
-
UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow in Al Ain3 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Chamber reinforces pioneering role in shaping Future of Industry at MIITE3 minutes ago
-
UAE to host inaugural Arab Mini-Football Championship in 20263 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders participates in panel discussion in Kazakhstan on role of religious leaders ..3 minutes ago