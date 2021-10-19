UrduPoint.com

ICAO Chief Visits Department Of Civil Aviation In Fujairah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 12:45 AM

ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in Fujairah

FURJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) Juan Carlos Salazar Gómez, the Secretary-General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), has hailed the ongoing cooperation between the Department of Civil Aviation in Fujairah and ICAO.

This came as the international official visited the HQ of the Department where he had firsthand experience of a three-month international training programme carried out by the two sides to provide courses to 68 people from 17 countries.

Gómez met with Mohammed Abdullah Al-Salami, Chairman, Department of Civil Aviation, where the international official was briefed on the training programme and the simulators used during the training process.

Al-Salami affirmed the department's continual support for such programmes that are conducive to further solidifying the rating and global reputation of the country's civil aviation department.

