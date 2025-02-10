ICAO Council President Highlights Global Cooperation For Aviation Sustainability
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 08:47 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council, has emphasised the importance of international cooperation in enhancing the safety, security, and sustainability of the civil aviation sector.
In his opening address at the fourth ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025 hosted by the UAE, Sciacchitano expressed gratitude to the UAE government for hosting the event, commending the efforts of Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, in ensuring the success of the symposium, which serves as a platform for strengthening collaboration among member states and international organisations.
He highlighted ICAO’s initiatives over the past three years aimed at supporting member states in achieving safety, security, and sustainability goals. He noted that the transformation within ICAO, particularly the establishment of the Capacity Development and Implementation Bureau, reflects the organisation’s commitment to its “No Country Left Behind” strategy, which has evolved from an initiative into a strategic objective.
Sciacchitano explained that this initiative ensures that all member states meet aviation safety, security, and sustainability standards equally, with dedicated support for those facing challenges in implementation. He added that the ICAO Council has adopted a 2026-2050 action plan that integrates this goal, marking a significant shift in the organisation’s approach to implementation support.
He stressed that achieving this transformation requires sustainable funding, revealing that ICAO has secured over US$25 million in financial support from countries and donors over the past three years.
He further called for continued investment through a new budget to enhance the organisation’s capacity to assist its member states.
Recent Stories
Ahmed bin Saeed opens largest edition of MRO Middle East, AIME
UAE President receives written message from President of Paraguay
GDRFA Dubai showcases advanced border management technologies at RSO 2025 Forum ..
RAK Ruler receives Hilton President for Middle East, Africa
Emirates invests in Airbus Skywise S.FP+, Core X3 digital predictive maintenance ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secure podium at Volta Valenciana
Abdullah bin Zayed, IMF Managing Director review global economic landscape at Wo ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets board members of XRG
ICAO Council President highlights global cooperation for aviation sustainability
Qatar, Türkiye join regional Integrated Industrial Partnership, over $2 billion ..
Ne'ma, Taste of Dubai partner to expand food waste reduction efforts
Xposure International Festival 2025 to begin February 20
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ahmed bin Saeed opens largest edition of MRO Middle East, AIME2 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid visits World of Coffee 2025 Dubai exhibition2 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives written message from President of Paraguay3 minutes ago
-
GDRFA Dubai showcases advanced border management technologies at RSO 2025 Forum in Bangkok3 minutes ago
-
RAK Ruler receives Hilton President for Middle East, Africa3 minutes ago
-
Emirates invests in Airbus Skywise S.FP+, Core X3 digital predictive maintenance solution3 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secure podium at Volta Valenciana3 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, IMF Managing Director review global economic landscape at World Governments Summ ..4 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets board members of XRG4 minutes ago
-
ICAO Council President highlights global cooperation for aviation sustainability4 minutes ago
-
Qatar, Türkiye join regional Integrated Industrial Partnership, over $2 billion worth of new indust ..4 minutes ago
-
Yemen to sign debt rescheduling deal with Arab Monetary Fund: Finance Minister5 minutes ago