ICAO Council President highlights global cooperation for aviation sustainability

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council, has emphasised the importance of international cooperation in enhancing the safety, security, and sustainability of the civil aviation sector.

In his opening address at the fourth ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025 hosted by the UAE, Sciacchitano expressed gratitude to the UAE government for hosting the event, commending the efforts of Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, in ensuring the success of the symposium, which serves as a platform for strengthening collaboration among member states and international organisations.

He highlighted ICAO’s initiatives over the past three years aimed at supporting member states in achieving safety, security, and sustainability goals. He noted that the transformation within ICAO, particularly the establishment of the Capacity Development and Implementation Bureau, reflects the organisation’s commitment to its “No Country Left Behind” strategy, which has evolved from an initiative into a strategic objective.

Sciacchitano explained that this initiative ensures that all member states meet aviation safety, security, and sustainability standards equally, with dedicated support for those facing challenges in implementation. He added that the ICAO Council has adopted a 2026-2050 action plan that integrates this goal, marking a significant shift in the organisation’s approach to implementation support.

He stressed that achieving this transformation requires sustainable funding, revealing that ICAO has secured over US$25 million in financial support from countries and donors over the past three years.

He further called for continued investment through a new budget to enhance the organisation’s capacity to assist its member states.