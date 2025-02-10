ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025 Opens In Abu Dhabi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) The 4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025 (GISS 2025) and its accompanying exhibition, the inaugural Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace (GSAM 2025), a significant UAE initiative under the ICAO umbrella aimed at accelerating global efforts to produce alternative and low-carbon fuels for the international aviation sector, opened today in Abu Dhabi.
The GISS 2025 event, running until 12th February, brings together more than 1,500 participants, including representatives from ICAO's 193 member states, ministers, heads, and directors-general from transport, aviation, and energy sectors.
The agenda also features 150 speakers, including experts, senior government officials, and CEOs from leading companies in these crucial industries.
The accompanying GSAM 2025 exhibition showcases 75 global companies specialising in aviation, energy, and advanced technologies.
The GISS 2025 edition, hosted by the UAE, marks the first time the event is held in the middle East, focusing on sustainability and the application of artificial intelligence in the civil aviation sector.
Recent Stories
Dry, cold weather to persist in most parts of Punjab including Lahore
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss Health Authority policy Thursday
South Africa lose first wicket at 37 runs against New Zealand
World Governments Summit 2025: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum kicks off
China's smart robotics companies surpass 450,000
Japan logs record $193 billion current account surplus in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed honours Shams Arabic Content Award winners
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race at Al ..
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns winners of Mohammed Bin Rashi ..
AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses on Maritime Security and Blue E ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi6 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss Health Authority policy Thursday36 minutes ago
-
World Governments Summit 2025: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum kicks off36 minutes ago
-
China's smart robotics companies surpass 450,0001 hour ago
-
Japan logs record $193 billion current account surplus in 20241 hour ago
-
Bodies of two migrants found on French beach, 230 rescued at sea2 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed honours Shams Arabic Content Award winners12 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race at Al Marmoom Conservation ..12 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns winners of Mohammed Bin Rashid Falconry Cup12 hours ago
-
China deepens market-oriented reform for on-grid price of new energy power generation13 hours ago
-
From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience15 hours ago
-
Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising: Building Tomorrow’s Global Business Capital’ ..15 hours ago