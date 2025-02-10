ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) The 4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025 (GISS 2025) and its accompanying exhibition, the inaugural Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace (GSAM 2025), a significant UAE initiative under the ICAO umbrella aimed at accelerating global efforts to produce alternative and low-carbon fuels for the international aviation sector, opened today in Abu Dhabi.

The GISS 2025 event, running until 12th February, brings together more than 1,500 participants, including representatives from ICAO's 193 member states, ministers, heads, and directors-general from transport, aviation, and energy sectors.

The agenda also features 150 speakers, including experts, senior government officials, and CEOs from leading companies in these crucial industries.

The accompanying GSAM 2025 exhibition showcases 75 global companies specialising in aviation, energy, and advanced technologies.

The GISS 2025 edition, hosted by the UAE, marks the first time the event is held in the middle East, focusing on sustainability and the application of artificial intelligence in the civil aviation sector.