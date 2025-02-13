ICAO Global Seminar, Global Sustainable Aviation Market conclude in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) The Fourth ICAO Global Seminar on Implementation Support 2025 and the inaugural UAE initiative "Global Sustainable Aviation Market" concluded yesterday in Abu Dhabi.

The seminar and market featured 30 discussion sessions and interactive workshops, with 135 prominent speakers, 51 exhibitors, 36 organisational partners, and 2,135 professionals from the aviation, energy, and technology sectors in attendance.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), confirmed that the strong international participation in this edition of the ICAO Global Seminar on Implementation Support and the first edition of the "Global Sustainable Aviation Market" reflects a global commitment to supporting the transition towards a sustainable aviation system.

He highlighted the record ministerial participation compared to previous sessions, which serves as a positive indicator of international consensus on the need to accelerate the production and financing of sustainable aviation fuel worldwide, in line with ICAO's goal of "leaving no country behind".

Al Suwaidi further noted that the events witnessed the signing of 36 bilateral and multilateral agreements, including government cooperation programmes and commercial and investment partnerships.

Among these agreements, two were signed between the GCAA and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to collaborate on the development of research and development efforts for the "Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Aviation Award," valued at US$1 million, as well as to support the empowerment of the "next generation of aviation professionals".

The GCAA also signed nine cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding with countries including Jordan, Libya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kazakhstan, focusing on exchanging expertise, improving air transport services, and developing training programmes. Additionally, ICAO signed 19 agreements with participating countries to enhance the international civil aviation system.

During the accompanying exhibition, five commercial and investment partnerships were announced between companies specialising in the development of electric aircraft, vertical airport infrastructure, and other areas supporting the shift to more sustainable aviation.