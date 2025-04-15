Open Menu

ICAO Re-elects UAE’s Hamad Al Muhairi As Chair Of Aviation Security Panel For Third Consecutive Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 07:47 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has re-elected Hamad Salem Al Muhairi, Assistant Director-General of the Aviation Security Affairs Sector at the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), as Chairperson of the ICAO Aviation Security Panel for the third consecutive year.

This decision was made during the Panel’s meeting held at ICAO Headquarters in Montréal, Canada, on 7th April 2025, in the presence of ICAO Secretariat representatives and technical officers of the Panel.

The ICAO Aviation Security Panel includes 33 experts representing 193 Member States of the Organisation.

Al Muhairi’s re-election underscores the continued international trust in the expertise of Emirati professionals and reflects the UAE’s distinguished global standing and active leadership in shaping the future of civil aviation security.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the GCAA board, stated," Al Muhairi’s re-election is a testament to the UAE’s growing influence and reputation in the global civil aviation sector.

It reinforces the international community’s confidence in our national talents and their ability to contribute meaningfully to global aviation safety and security."

He pointed out the UAE's commitment to continuing its efforts, in cooperation with its partners at the regional and international levels, to support the growth and sustainability of the global aviation sector.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, stated, “This achievement reflects the UAE’s strong commitment to actively contributing to the development of the global civil aviation security system. It also reaffirms the country’s position as an influential partner in shaping international aviation policies and as a leading hub for the exchange of best practices and expertise with partners from around the world.”

