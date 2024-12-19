Open Menu

ICBA Unveils Its 2024-2034 Strategy, New Identity

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 05:15 PM

ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) In the attendance of high-profile dignitaries, including global sustainability leaders, and key stakeholders, The International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) launched its ambitious 2024-2034 Strategy and new corporate identity.

Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chair of ICBA’s board of Directors, reflected on ICBA’s transformative impact over the years: “Since its founding in 1999, ICBA has addressed critical challenges such as salinity, water scarcity, and climate change, particularly in arid and saline environments. This progress would not have been possible without the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and the support of our co-founders—the UAE Government, the Islamic Development Bank, the OPEC Fund for International Development, and the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development.”

Al Mubarak added, “ICBA’s new strategy reaffirms its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and collaboration. It is a roadmap for the future ensures that ICBA continues to lead in addressing global agricultural challenges while providing solutions tailored to local contexts.

Dr. Tarifa Ajeif Alzaabi, Director General of ICBA, commented, “Our new 2024-2034 Strategy builds on ICBA’s legacy of delivering innovative solutions for salinity management and climate adaptation. It strengthens our leadership in developing scalable approaches to prevent, manage, and recover from the impacts of salinity while ensuring sustainable agricultural practices and resilient ecosystems. This strategy reaffirms our role as a global bridge, connecting rigorous scientific research with practical solutions that drive tangible impact and long-term progress.”

Alzaabi continued, “Our new identity reflects a bold, forward-looking vision designed to meet the evolving needs of our partners and the communities we serve. Moving ahead, we remain committed to fostering impactful partnerships, advancing innovation, and delivering scalable, science-driven solutions that address critical global challenges, including food security and climate resilience. Together, we will build a future defined by sustainability, resilience, and shared prosperity.”

Related Topics

Water Agriculture UAE Bank Progress Lead From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,0 ..

Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points

33 seconds ago
 ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices go down in local markets after decline ..

Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets

13 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organisi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April

17 minutes ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top Civil and Military Leadership

31 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

35 minutes ago
Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Aw ..

Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024

47 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support t ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism

2 hours ago
 Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI ..

Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event

2 hours ago
 SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditatio ..

SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI ..

Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today

2 hours ago
 Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pak ..

Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East