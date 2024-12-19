ICBA Unveils Its 2024-2034 Strategy, New Identity
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 05:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) In the attendance of high-profile dignitaries, including global sustainability leaders, and key stakeholders, The International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) launched its ambitious 2024-2034 Strategy and new corporate identity.
Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chair of ICBA’s board of Directors, reflected on ICBA’s transformative impact over the years: “Since its founding in 1999, ICBA has addressed critical challenges such as salinity, water scarcity, and climate change, particularly in arid and saline environments. This progress would not have been possible without the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and the support of our co-founders—the UAE Government, the Islamic Development Bank, the OPEC Fund for International Development, and the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development.”
Al Mubarak added, “ICBA’s new strategy reaffirms its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and collaboration. It is a roadmap for the future ensures that ICBA continues to lead in addressing global agricultural challenges while providing solutions tailored to local contexts.
Dr. Tarifa Ajeif Alzaabi, Director General of ICBA, commented, “Our new 2024-2034 Strategy builds on ICBA’s legacy of delivering innovative solutions for salinity management and climate adaptation. It strengthens our leadership in developing scalable approaches to prevent, manage, and recover from the impacts of salinity while ensuring sustainable agricultural practices and resilient ecosystems. This strategy reaffirms our role as a global bridge, connecting rigorous scientific research with practical solutions that drive tangible impact and long-term progress.”
Alzaabi continued, “Our new identity reflects a bold, forward-looking vision designed to meet the evolving needs of our partners and the communities we serve. Moving ahead, we remain committed to fostering impactful partnerships, advancing innovation, and delivering scalable, science-driven solutions that address critical global challenges, including food security and climate resilience. Together, we will build a future defined by sustainability, resilience, and shared prosperity.”
