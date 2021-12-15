UrduPoint.com

ICBA Welcomes New Board Of Directors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 06:00 PM

ICBA welcomes new board of directors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) In line with a resolution issued by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE, a new board of directors has been appointed at the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) with immediate effect.

Mariam Almheiri congratulated the new board members on their appointment and thanked the outgoing board members for their contribution and guidance provided to ICBA during their tenure.

The eleven-strong board will serve a three-year term and comprises renowned leaders, scientists and experts from governmental and non-governmental agencies, donor institutions, as well as research and development organizations from Australia, Brazil, China, Finland, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Togo, the UAE, and the USA.

The board will be chaired by Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) and President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Al Mubarak said: "I am honored to have been appointed to chair ICBA’s new board of directors. EAD and ICBA have a long history of strategic partnerships and for nearly two decades have collaborated on a number of major projects in the UAE. These include a comprehensive soil survey for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and more recently the mapping and classification of the soils in the UAE according to the World Reference Base. As ICBA is a unique center not only in the region, but also globally, I am looking forward to working with the incoming board members to support its noble mission."

For her part, Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi, Acting Director General of ICBA, said: "On behalf of ICBA, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all our outgoing board members. They provided a new direction to ICBA’s mission and strategy and played a central role in the continued success of the center. We are also delighted to welcome our new board members. We are convinced that ICBA will continue to build on its history of achievement and progress under the leadership and guidance of the incoming board members.

We look forward to continuing ICBA’s growth as a global center of excellence for research and innovation and a trusted partner in providing solutions for better food, nutrition and income security of farming communities in different parts of the world."

The board members also include Eng. Mohammad Jamal Alsaati, Special Advisor to the President, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Saudi Arabia; Ms. Aysha Al Suwaidi, Project Manager, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the UAE; Mr. Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO, Plug and Play, the USA; Dr. Khaled Amiri, Director, Khalifa Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, the UAE; Mr. Scott Hansen, Director General, NSW Department of Primary Industries, Australia; Mr. Gilbert F. Houngbo, President, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Togo; Mr. Celso Moretti, President, Embrapa, Brazil; Dr. Emilia Nordlund, Team Leader, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd, Finland; Dr. Ren Wang, Director General, China National GeneBank, and Member, Board of Directors, BGI Group, China; and Dato’ Dr. Mohamad Zabawi bin Abdul Ghani, Director General, Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI), Malaysia.

Established in 1999, ICBA is a global center of excellence focused on developing tailor-made solutions for marginal environments - the areas of the world which face the problems of salinity, water scarcity and drought, among other things. ICBA has partners in more than 50 countries, enabling it to leverage a vast and diverse pool of expertise to achieve a greater impact on the ground.

Over the years, the center has carried out research-for-development activities and programs in some 40 countries in Central Asia, the middle East, North Africa, South Asia, the South Caucasus, and sub-Saharan Africa.

Related Topics

USA Africa Resolution World Australia Water China Agriculture Drought UAE Abu Dhabi Saudi Bank Progress Brazil Togo Saudi Arabia Finland Malaysia Middle East All From Asia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Education Academ ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Education Academy building

53 seconds ago
 RAK Ruler meets Secretary-General of Emirati Talen ..

RAK Ruler meets Secretary-General of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council

1 minute ago
 [Invitation] Don’t Miss Samsung’s CES 2022 Pre ..

[Invitation] Don’t Miss Samsung’s CES 2022 Pre-Show Keynote: ‘Together for ..

4 minutes ago
 One UI 4 Update Delivers an Elevated Mobile Experi ..

One UI 4 Update Delivers an Elevated Mobile Experience Centered Around You

8 minutes ago
 Upgraded Health and Personalization Features Come ..

Upgraded Health and Personalization Features Come to Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch ..

20 minutes ago
 Return of the Flip: TIME Names Galaxy Z Flip3 5G A ..

Return of the Flip: TIME Names Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Among 2021’s 100 Best Inventi ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.