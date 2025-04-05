ICCROM launches READY Project to safeguard cultural heritage from extreme risks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) SHARJAH, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – The International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM), through its First Aid and Resilience for Cultural Heritage in Times of Crisis programme (FAR), announced the call for participation in the 1st track of the READY project, which will feature an international training course running from May 2025 to February 2026 titled "Safeguarding Heritage Collections, Living Traditions, and Practices in the Face of Disasters, Extreme Weather Events, and Complex Emergencies."

The project is a partnership with the European Commission's Directorate-General for education, Youth, Sport and Culture (DG EAC) and in cooperation with various technical partners across Europe.

This groundbreaking and innovative initiative, funded by the EU, is designed for professionals who want to significantly impact their communities by protecting at-risk heritage. The project aims to enhance the ability to safeguard all forms of heritage from extreme threats, including disasters caused by climate change and armed conflicts, both in Europe and beyond. It seeks practical solutions to the pressing question: How can we protect heritage from increasing risks while harnessing its potential to mitigate disaster impacts, adapt to a changing climate, and promote lasting peace?

The READY initiative offers a comprehensive training course to equip participants with the skills necessary for adequate heritage protection, with practical projects implemented in their regions over 6 months. The course is structured, in English, in four distinct phases, combining online and in-person learning.

The first phase involves four-week online orientation sessions from late May to late June 2025.

The second phase consists of a 15-day In-Person Training on movable and intangible cultural heritage, starting after July 15, 2025, in Riga, Latvia. The third phase entails follow-up field projects from August 2025 to February 2026, during which participants will propose projects to enhance heritage management capacities in their home countries. Finally, the fourth phase includes an international online meeting to disseminate project outcomes.

The READY1 initiative invites applications from a wide variety of heritage protection professionals. This includes cultural heritage experts working in museums, libraries, archives, and other cultural institutions; community leaders dedicated to preserving living traditions and knowledge systems within their communities; as well as professionals from the fields of disaster management, civil protection, climate adaptation, and emergency response. Interested candidates must be citizens of European and non-European countries participating in the Creative Europe programme and should submit their applications through the online application form before 20 April 2025.

The READY initiative is a pivotal advancement in enhancing the skills and capabilities of heritage professionals throughout Europe. By engaging in the READY program, heritage professionals not only equip themselves with the tools needed to protect cultural assets but also take on a critical role in advocating for sustainable heritage practices. This commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage ensures that future generations can appreciate and learn from Europe’s rich history and diverse cultural legacy.