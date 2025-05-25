ICCROM launches second phase of online training course on structural conservation of built heritage

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) SHARJAH, 25th May, 2025 (WAM) – The International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM), together with its regional center in Sharjah, announced the launch of the second phase of the online training course entitled “Structural Conservation of Built Heritage.”

This phase is explicitly designed for architects and structural restorers in the Arab region. The 10-day course, which starts today and lasts until June 4, 2025, has attracted approximately 300 attendees from 27 countries — a testament to the regional and global commitments to saving our architectural heritage.

Building on the success of the course’s inaugural phase in 2024, the current phase focuses on cultivating specialists in structural conservation, its theories, and advanced techniques. The aim is to equip participants with essential skills for practical heritage preservation. Furthermore, the training stands out for its participatory approach, catering to a wide range of professionals - including architects, conservationists, engineering students and graduates, heritage site managers, and urban planners.

Each plays a vital role in contributing significantly to protecting our historical sites and ensuring their longevity for future generations.

Upon completion of the course, participants will gain:

● Methodologies for preserving the historical value of heritage structures while enhancing structural integrity

● In-depth knowledge of advanced structural assessment and diagnostic techniques

● Proficiency in applying structural calculus and modeling in conservation contexts

● Practical skills for designing and implementing targeted structural interventions

● Insights from real-world case studies addressing complex conservation challenges

The course emphasizes that professionals can protect cultural heritage while respecting the environment by adopting sustainable conservation practices.

“This course offers more than just an educational opportunity; it serves as a crucial response to the urgent need for enhanced skills in heritage preservation in the Arab region,” said architect Anwar Sabik, the course manager and Programme Officer for Training and Field Projects at the ICCROM Regional Centre in Sharjah. “The course combines technical skills with practical applications, utilizing case studies to create a comprehensive learning experience for conservation professionals.”

“This type of specialized training is particularly valuable in the Arab region, where many historic structures and cultural heritage sites face threats from natural disasters, human aggression, and neglect and require urgent structural intervention. The expertise gained from this training will be instrumental in safeguarding these irreplaceable assets.”

The training course is designed to be dynamic, featuring a variety of activities such as lectures and practical examples. Participants will be able to address their questions to structural conservation specialists and other like-minded experts, promoting a significant learning environment. To ensure all questions are addressed, there will be a dedicated session at the end of the course for attendees to engage further.

This course is part of the training and capacity-building programme at the ICCROM Regional Centre in Sharjah. The programme aims to equip professionals with theoretical knowledge and practical skills for preserving and managing cultural heritage sites. The programme offers a master's degree in cultural heritage conservation management in collaboration with the University of Sharjah. Also, it provides seasonal training courses that focus on hands-on experience.

These courses cover various aspects of conservation, including techniques, materials, and management strategies, ensuring that participants can effectively apply their learning in real-world scenarios

