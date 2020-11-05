ICCROM Sharjah to launch Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, ICCROM-Sharjah will organise virtual meetings as part of the second edition of the Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage, entitled "Authenticity, Community and Conservation in the Arab Thought", during the period from 9th-10th November 2020.

This year, due to the precautionary measures imposed by the spread of COVID-19, the Arab Forum will be organised first online. However, a broader event will be organised next year, with wider participation of Arab and international experts and professionals.

"The second edition of the Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage, conducted online this time, takes forward the discussions on ‘why we should protect cultural heritage?’ to the notion of ‘authenticity in an Arab context," said Dr Zaki Aslan, Director of ICCROM-Sharjah.

"The forum will be addressing the essence of cultural heritage preservation and its promotion to enhance means of cultural dialogue and learning about the heritage of the "other". This can be achieved through cultural diplomacy in a process of mutual understanding and inter-regional contributions to cultural diversity and shared heritage of humanity," he added.

The forum will be concluded by the announcement of the winners of both ICCROM-Sharjah Award for Good Practices in Cultural Heritage Conservation and Management in the Arab Region, and The Arab Cultural Heritage Award for the Young.

The ceremony will include various videos and presentations on all shortlisted projects as well as messages from representatives of the winning projects.

The second cycle of ICCROM-Sharjah Award for Good Practices in Cultural Heritage Conservation and Management in the Arab Region includes two main categories: heritage sites and buildings, and collections in cultural institutions such as museums and archives. The award aims to honour and recognise outstanding practices that contribute to the protection and vitality of tangible cultural heritage in the Arab world. In this cycle, some 56 projects from 11 Arab countries were submitted to the award. The shortlist included 15 projects from five Arab countries such as Egypt, Jordan, Palestine, Sudan, and Syria.

Several experts, academics, researchers, students, intellectuals, historians, architects, journalists, archaeologists, and conservators will participate in the event.

ICCROM-Sharjah has invited all professionals working in the field of culture and cultural heritage in the Arab World and beyond to join the webinar discussions and attend the Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage. The event will start at 17:00, UAE Time, on Monday, 9th November, 2020.