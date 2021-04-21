UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICE Announces That A Record 18,848 Murban Crude Oil Futures Contracts Traded On April 20

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:45 PM

ICE Announces That a Record 18,848 Murban Crude Oil Futures Contracts Traded on April 20

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2021) Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced that a record 18,848 ICE Murban Crude Oil Futures contracts traded on ICE Futures Abu Dhabi ("IFAD") on April 20, marking its highest volume day since the contracts launched on March 29.

Alongside ICE Murban Crude Oil Futures, IFAD launched trading in 18 Murban-related cash settled derivatives and inter-commodity spreads, offering the market the broadest range of ways to trade and hedge Murban crude oil.

A total of 132,450 contracts have traded on IFAD since the launch, equivalent to 132 million barrels of Murban Crude oil. This includes 125,890 ICE Murban Crude Oil futures contracts and 6,560 Murban-related cash settled derivatives, with 49 firms having traded on IFAD since the launch.

"Although we are only in week four, we are seeing week-on-week growth in traded volumes and open interest in both the prompt and deferred months, with activity out to January 2022. New daily volume records are being set each week, and there is an increasing number of participants trading Murban," said Jamal Oulhadj, President of ICE Futures Abu Dhabi.

"This is a very encouraging start and really reflects how the energy industry is utilizing its new ability to hedge forward price risk for Murban crude with the physical and financial sides of the market coming together to contribute to the price formation process of Murban crude oil."

Murban futures are open for trading for 24 hours a day on Mondays and 22 hours a day Tuesdays to Fridays, with investors from jurisdictions including Abu Dhabi Global Market, United States, Singapore, UK, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Norway, Australia, Japan and South Korea, able to trade on IFAD. IFAD has 27 Exchange Members and 20 Clearing Members, who are listed in full on IFAD’s Membership page.

Contracts traded on IFAD are cleared at ICE Clear Europe where they are cleared alongside ICE’s global energy futures platform covering oil, natural gas and the environmental complex, allowing customers to benefit from critical margin offsets to enhance capital efficiency.

Related Topics

Technology Australia Exchange Europe France Norway Abu Dhabi Oil Singapore Price United Kingdom Japan South Korea United States Switzerland Netherlands Intercontinental Exchange January March April Gas Market From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Mubadala partners with Mohamed bin Zayed Species C ..

20 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,931 new COVID-19 cases, 1,898 reco ..

35 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$500 million Su ..

35 minutes ago

86 falcons set free in Kazakhstan under Sheikh Zay ..

35 minutes ago

111,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

35 minutes ago

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Higher Education Grant 20 ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.