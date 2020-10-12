UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICE To Launch ICE Futures Abu Dhabi And Trading In Murban Crude Futures Contracts In Q1 2021

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 07:15 PM

ICE to launch ICE Futures Abu Dhabi and trading in Murban Crude Futures Contracts in Q1 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today provided an update on its plans to launch ICE Futures Abu Dhabi, IFAD, and the world’s first futures contracts based on Murban crude oil.

Subject to the completion of regulatory approvals, ICE plans to launch IFAD and trading in Murban futures contracts late in the first quarter of 2021. A more specific date for the launch of trading will be announced in due course.

In November 2019, ICE announced its plans to launch IFAD, with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and nine of the world’s largest energy traders partnering with ICE on the launch.

ICE Murban Futures will be a physically delivered contract with delivery at Fujairah in the UAE on a free on board, FOB, basis. ICE Murban Futures will be complemented with a range of cash-settled derivatives which IFAD plan to launch for day one of trading.

Contracts traded at IFAD will be cleared at ICE Clear Europe, a leading energy clearinghouse, and will clear alongside the most significant global oil benchmarks - ICE Brent, ICE WTI, ICE (Platts) Dubai and ICE Low Sulphur Gasoil - allowing customers to benefit from associated margin offsets and delivering meaningful capital efficiencies.

Related Topics

World Technology Europe UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Oil Intercontinental Exchange November 2019 From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Kazakh PM witness signing of Mo ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Education announces launch of ‘50x50 ..

36 minutes ago

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announces Intern ..

36 minutes ago

Residents can now book COVID-19 PCR tests in malls ..

51 minutes ago

DEWA launches online campaign for World Energy Day

51 minutes ago

Russian Military Reports 2 Ceasefire Violation in ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.