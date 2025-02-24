ICESCO, Emirates Scholar Research Centre sign MoU to boost research

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO), represented by its Regional Office in Sharjah, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates Scholar Research Centre (ESRC) affiliated with the Emirates Foundation for Science and Research.

The agreement aims to establish a unique model for addressing global challenges through knowledge exchange, joint research projects, and academic collaboration, fostering innovation and scientific advancement.

The MoU was signed by Salem Omar Salem, Director of the ICESCO's Regional Office in Sharjah, and Dr. Firas Habbal, President of ESRC and Vice Chairman of its board of Trustees.

This agreement underscores the UAE's and Sharjah's leading role in supporting international efforts to advance scientific research and tolerance.

Salem stated that the partnership is a significant step towards knowledge integration, enabling the exchange of expertise and the development of joint research initiatives to tackle global challenges.

Dr. Habbal highlighted that this partnership reflects the centre's commitment to advancing scientific research and innovation through collaboration with leading international organisations. He underscored that the ESRC believes scientific research is the foundation for building a more tolerant and sustainable future.

This partnership with ICESCO marks a pivotal step towards strengthening academic collaboration and developing innovative research projects that offer practical solutions to global challenges. Investing in research and innovation is an investment in future generations—empowering them to drive change and uphold the values of dialogue and intercultural understanding.