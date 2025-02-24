ICESCO, Emirates Scholar Research Centre Sign MoU To Boost Research
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 12:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO), represented by its Regional Office in Sharjah, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates Scholar Research Centre (ESRC) affiliated with the Emirates Foundation for Science and Research.
The agreement aims to establish a unique model for addressing global challenges through knowledge exchange, joint research projects, and academic collaboration, fostering innovation and scientific advancement.
The MoU was signed by Salem Omar Salem, Director of the ICESCO's Regional Office in Sharjah, and Dr. Firas Habbal, President of ESRC and Vice Chairman of its board of Trustees.
This agreement underscores the UAE's and Sharjah's leading role in supporting international efforts to advance scientific research and tolerance.
Salem stated that the partnership is a significant step towards knowledge integration, enabling the exchange of expertise and the development of joint research initiatives to tackle global challenges.
Dr. Habbal highlighted that this partnership reflects the centre's commitment to advancing scientific research and innovation through collaboration with leading international organisations. He underscored that the ESRC believes scientific research is the foundation for building a more tolerant and sustainable future.
This partnership with ICESCO marks a pivotal step towards strengthening academic collaboration and developing innovative research projects that offer practical solutions to global challenges. Investing in research and innovation is an investment in future generations—empowering them to drive change and uphold the values of dialogue and intercultural understanding.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2025
UAE President exchanges medals, gifts with Italian President during dinner banqu ..
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns Sharjah Ruler's Show Jumping Cup winners
Dubai to host ‘PropTech Connect 2026’
Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakistan Cricket match in ICC Champi ..
Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at Xposure 2025
Liverpool extend Premier League lead with win over Manchester City
UAE President arrives in Italy on state visit
Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Zainoun of Morocco as leading Arab Hope Maker
Emir of Kuwait receives Tahnoon bin Zayed
More Stories From Middle East
-
ICESCO, Emirates Scholar Research Centre sign MoU to boost research6 minutes ago
-
Shenzhen unveils $630 million subsidy plan to boost AI, robotics51 minutes ago
-
Japan's digital deficit hits record $43 billion2 hours ago
-
UAE President exchanges medals, gifts with Italian President during dinner banquet hosted in his hon ..9 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns Sharjah Ruler's Show Jumping Cup winners10 hours ago
-
Dubai to host ‘PropTech Connect 2026’11 hours ago
-
Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga12 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakistan Cricket match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in D ..12 hours ago
-
DUBAI GAMES concludes grandest edition with champion teams claiming AED3.35 million in prizes12 hours ago
-
Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at Xposure 202512 hours ago
-
DUBAI GAMES concludes grandest edition with champion teams claiming AED3.35 million in prizes12 hours ago
-
Liverpool extend Premier League lead with win over Manchester City12 hours ago