ICESCO, ESRC Partner To Address Global Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 10:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 24th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO), represented by its regional office in Sharjah, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies (ESRC), an affiliate of the Emirates Foundation for Science and Research.
The memorandum aims to establish a unique model for addressing global issues through the exchange of knowledge and expertise and the promotion of joint research projects, all within a shared vision of achieving integration and cooperation between academic institutions and international organisations, while fostering innovation and scientific research.
The memorandum was signed on the sidelines of the 2nd International Dialogue of Civilisations and Tolerance Conference, organised recently by the ESRC in collaboration with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, by Salem Omar Salem, Director of ICESCO’s Regional Office in Sharjah, and Dr. Firas Habbal, President of the ESRC) and Vice-Chancellor of the board of Trustees.
