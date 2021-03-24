UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICESCO Mourns Death Of Hamdan Bin Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 09:15 PM

ICESCO mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) RABAT, 24th March 2021 (WAM) -The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) mourned the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away this morning.

The Organisation paid tribute to the late Sheikh Hamdan and highlighted his great role in support of culture, arts, science, humanitarian works and sustainable development.

Dr. Salem bin Mohammed Al Malik, ICESCO Director General, said: "On behalf of myself and the ICESCO staff, I would like to offer our deepest condolences to the Government and people of the UAE, and to the Arab and Islamic nations, on the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. We pray to Allah the Almighty to bless him with Paradise."

