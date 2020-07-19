UrduPoint.com
ICESCO, TWMCC To Hold Virtual Forum On Role Of Religious Leaders In Facing Crises

Sun 19th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2020) The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, ICESCO, and the World Muslim Communities Council, TWMCC, will hold, on Tuesday a high-level international virtual forum, entitled "The Role of Religious Leaders in Facing Crises."

The forum, with the theme, "Towards a Global Ethical Solidarity of Religious Leaders," will be attended by many organisations, foundations and prominent international religious and intellectual figures.

The forum’s agenda will include an opening speech and three other speeches, with the first addressing the initiatives and best practices of religious institutions during the coronavirus, COVID-19, crisis.

The second session will address the future and modern features of religious ideas and practices related to solving crises and addressing their negative effects. The third will discuss the cooperation between religious leaders from around the world.

The international religious institutions participating in the event will include Al-Azhar, the Ministry of Habous and Religious Affairs of Morocco, the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, the Vatican, the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue, the "Dialogue of Religions Administration" of the American Jewish Commission, the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Inter-religious and Intercultural Dialogue, KAICIID, the International Islamic Fiqh academy, the "House of Fatwa in Azerbaijan and Caucasus," the Egyptian House of Fatwa, Mosque and University Karaouiyn, the "Globetics Foundation," the Muslim Council of Elders, the Lebanese University and the National University of Singapore.

The forum will issue a declaration to reinforce the global and ethical solidarity in facing crises, which will create a new humanitarian development model highlighting the role of religious leaders.

