Open Menu

ICJ Starts Public Hearings Into Case Filed By Sudan Against UAE

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 06:16 PM

ICJ starts public hearings into case filed by Sudan against UAE

THE HAGUE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague this morning started public hearings into the case filed by the Sudanese Armed Forces against the United Arab Emirates.

Sudanese Armed forces accuse the UAE, without any legal basis or factual evidence, of violating its obligations under the Genocide Convention regarding the attacks launched by the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces and allied factions against the Masalit ethnic group in West Darfur.

Analysts believe that this case, which lacks evidence and proof, is a feeble attempt by the Sudanese Armed Forces, one of the parties to the conflict, to distract from their culpability in the catastrophic Sudanese conflict, which has claimed the lives tens of thousands, displaced millions of Sudanese people, and triggered famine in large parts of the country.

Related Topics

UAE The Hague United Arab Emirates From Million Court

Recent Stories

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run ..

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United

19 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

3 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

4 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East