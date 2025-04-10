ICJ Starts Public Hearings Into Case Filed By Sudan Against UAE
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 06:16 PM
THE HAGUE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague this morning started public hearings into the case filed by the Sudanese Armed Forces against the United Arab Emirates.
Sudanese Armed forces accuse the UAE, without any legal basis or factual evidence, of violating its obligations under the Genocide Convention regarding the attacks launched by the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces and allied factions against the Masalit ethnic group in West Darfur.
Analysts believe that this case, which lacks evidence and proof, is a feeble attempt by the Sudanese Armed Forces, one of the parties to the conflict, to distract from their culpability in the catastrophic Sudanese conflict, which has claimed the lives tens of thousands, displaced millions of Sudanese people, and triggered famine in large parts of the country.
