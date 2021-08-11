DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) The organisers of ICOMIA World Marinas Conference (IWMC) has announced that registration is now open for the debut of the conference in Dubai and the middle East.

The Primary aim is to stimulate the growth of the recreational boating sector in the UAE and Dubai’s economy.

The three-day event will be hosted by Leisure Marine Association MENA (LMA) and is supported by key players including P&O Marinas, Dubai Tourism and D-Marin Dubai Harbour Marina. The conference will bring together 200+ delegates from all over the world including leading marina and club operators, owners and vendors of marina infrastructure, along with related government agency representatives.

Additionally, the event’s proximity to the beginning of Expo 2020 Dubai has piqued the interest of industry players. Thus, proving to be a major attraction for leisure yacht enthusiasts from around the world who are eager to attend in-person events after more than a year of virtual meetings.

John W.R. Paul, Chairman of LMA, said, "IWMC has been instrumental in uniting the local boating community and the marine industry and this year, as the host of the event, we hope to carry on the legacy of this renowned conference. We have joined forces with the best in the industry to encourage the development of the local and regional leisure marine tourism sector that was impacted by the pandemic. The event will most certainly aid great partnerships to support the increase in demand for marina infrastructure in UAE and beyond.

"

Apart from offering a platform for discussions and debates about pressing topics, the event will provide valuable insights from industry experts, all this while giving delegates a glimpse of Dubai’s hospitality. Adding immense value to the event are the several talks and panel discussions focusing on future leisure, social and economic trends and their impact on marinas, moderated by double Olympic sailing medallist Shirley Robertson.

Other topics to be tackled during the event include Circular Economy by Kelly Covington, Driving Lifestyle and Tourism through Yacht Clubs and Water sports by Andrew Pindar, Established Successful Lifestyle Marinas and New Upcoming Destinations: Saudi Arabia by John Pagano, Marinas in the future highlighting Electric Systems and Solar Energy by Kevin Desmond and The Superyacht Segment: The Captains’ View by Captain Thomas Pedersen.

With the sole aim of hosting the event in a secure environment and keeping the safety of all delegates as a top priority, the conference will adhere to the COVID-19 measures announced by the Dubai Government, which include observing physical distancing of two meters and wearing a face mask.

All event delegates and participants must provide proof of receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of current regulations.