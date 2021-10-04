ICOMIA World Marinas Conference to facilitate vital dialogue to spur growth of global recreational boating sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) ICOMIA World Marinas Conference (IWMC) will facilitate the growth of the leisure marine industry with its much-awaited debut conference in Dubai and the middle East, between 12th-14th October, 2021 The Primary goal of the conference is to unite industry players in a secure environment, stimulating the UAE’s post-pandemic economic success.

The event will be hosted by Leisure Marine Association MENA (LMA) and is supported by key players including P&O Marinas as the lead sponsor, Dubai Tourism and D-Marin Dubai Harbour Marinas as main sponsors and Emaar as a supporting sponsor. Other leading organisations supporting the conference include Exalto Emirates, Nakheel, Navi Safe Engineering Services L.L.C., Gulf Craft, Plus Marine, Alemco, ATM and Torqeedo.

With its stellar line-up of industry experts, the conference will be moderated by Shirley Robertson, a successful British sailor and a Double Olympic gold medalist. Robertson is now considered one of the sport’s most successful broadcasters and an accomplished presenter across multiple channels. Her knack to enthral the audience with her engaging public speaking skills and her knowledge about a variety of topics within sailing will give attendees access to insight-rich sessions.

The three-day event will feature key speakers who will highlight the industry challenges and opportunities, help professionals and organisations in the sector to make informed business decisions, setting the stage for a successful future.

Talks and panel discussions will focus on subjects such as the future of the leisure boating industry, social and economic trends, and their impact on marinas, the role of marinas for a sustainable and resilient coastal and maritime tourism, business opportunities in the marina industry, state of the global cruise sector, use of concrete for sustainable coastal construction, environmental sustainability of nautical tourism and infrastructures, circular economy, interconnection of marinas through digital transformation, and the use of electric systems and solar energy in the sector.

The conference will open with a keynote speech by Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Tourism. Other speakers include global industry experts such as Abeer Alshaali, Deputy Managing Director of Gulf Craft; Alessandra Priante, Regional Director for Europe, World Tourism Organisation; Hamza Mustafa, COO of P&O Marinas; Dean Smith, CCO of D-Marin; Andrew Pindar, Chairman of Pindar Yacht Management; Idan Cohen, Founder of Pick a Pier and COO of Tel Aviv-based Atarim; Captain Gary Groenewold, Vice President of US-based Westrec Marinas and Krešimir Žic, an accomplished Croatian marina professional, among others.