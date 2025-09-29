ICP Announces New Amendments, Additions To Entry Visa Regulations
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has announced new amendments and additions to entry visa regulations.
The updated regulations include the launch of four new visit visa categories for specialists in artificial intelligence, entertainment, events, cruise ships and leisure boats.
A humanitarian residence permit has also been introduced, valid for a period of one year, with the possibility of extension by decision of the Authority, in accordance with specific conditions.
Moreover, a residence permit for a foreign widow or divorcee is granted for one year, with the possibility of renewal for a similar period, subject to defined conditions.
Also, a visit visa for a friend or relative allows the sponsorship of a friend or relative up to the third degree, based on the sponsor's income.
The business exploration visa requires financial solvency to establish a company, ownership of a share in an existing company outside the country, or proven professional practice, while the truck driver visa requires the presence of a sponsor, as well as health and financial guarantees.
The regulations also include clear schedules that specify the authorised duration of stay for each visa type and outline the applicable conditions for extension.
Recent Stories
MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decisions on Electronic Invoicing Syst ..
How to Choose the Best Collagen Powder: Types, Dosage, and Tips
RAK Ruler witnesses MoU signing to launch first air taxi service in Ras Al Khaim ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting
TECNO Spark 40C Leak Hints at 6000mAh Big Battery at Affordable Price in Pakista ..
Several countries seek defense pacts with Pakistan after Saudi deal: Ishaq Dar
Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fees to May 7 attack victims
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Meets Participants of 55th Staff Course of Pakistan Navy ..
Overall state of Europe's environment is not good, says EEA
TRENDS participates in European Parliament conference, urges confronting polaris ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG wins 2025 Road Race in Rwanda
UAE concludes successful participation in China’s Global Digital Trade Expo
More Stories From Middle East
-
ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry visa regulations2 minutes ago
-
MoF announces issuance of two Ministerial Decisions on Electronic Invoicing System17 minutes ago
-
RAK Ruler witnesses MoU signing to launch first air taxi service in Ras Al Khaimah by 202732 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting32 minutes ago
-
UAE President welcomed by President Sisi in Cairo at start of fraternal visit to Egypt1 hour ago
-
Overall state of Europe's environment is not good, says EEA2 hours ago
-
TRENDS participates in European Parliament conference, urges confronting polarisation, extremism2 hours ago
-
Aid Foresight Programme strengthens UAE’s role as bridge in global cooperation: Expert3 hours ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG wins 2025 Road Race in Rwanda3 hours ago
-
UAE concludes successful participation in China’s Global Digital Trade Expo4 hours ago
-
Michigan church shooting leaves 4 dead, 10 injured5 hours ago
-
UAE tops destinations for Egyptian engineering exports in 202517 hours ago