ICP Announces New Amendments, Additions To Entry Visa Regulations

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 02:30 PM

ICP announces new amendments, additions to entry visa regulations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has announced new amendments and additions to entry visa regulations.

The updated regulations include the launch of four new visit visa categories for specialists in artificial intelligence, entertainment, events, cruise ships and leisure boats.

A humanitarian residence permit has also been introduced, valid for a period of one year, with the possibility of extension by decision of the Authority, in accordance with specific conditions.

Moreover, a residence permit for a foreign widow or divorcee is granted for one year, with the possibility of renewal for a similar period, subject to defined conditions.

Also, a visit visa for a friend or relative allows the sponsorship of a friend or relative up to the third degree, based on the sponsor's income.

The business exploration visa requires financial solvency to establish a company, ownership of a share in an existing company outside the country, or proven professional practice, while the truck driver visa requires the presence of a sponsor, as well as health and financial guarantees.

The regulations also include clear schedules that specify the authorised duration of stay for each visa type and outline the applicable conditions for extension.

