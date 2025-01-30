Open Menu

ICP Chairman Receives Commander Of National Guard

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 09:15 PM

ICP Chairman receives Commander of National Guard

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), received Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Muqrin Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to develop cooperation and integration between the two parties, to support national efforts and strategic areas that seek to enhance border and port security according to the highest established standards.

