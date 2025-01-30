ICP Chairman Receives Commander Of National Guard
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 09:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), received Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Muqrin Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to develop cooperation and integration between the two parties, to support national efforts and strategic areas that seek to enhance border and port security according to the highest established standards.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler meets President of National Library of France
SPEA honours outstanding schools in TIMSS 2023
ICP Chairman receives Commander of National Guard
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 1,210 digi ..
Emirates Literature Foundation, MBRSC announce 'Short Story Award: New Voices in ..
NHRI participates as observer in 27th session of Arab Charter on Human Rights Co ..
International Rain Enhancement Forum wraps up seventh edition
Graphene Enhanced Concrete Consortium launched
Pakistan Navy’s contribution to regional maritime security
Partly cloudy weather, chance of rainfall tomorrow: NCM
AD Ports Group starts port, logistics operations in Luanda, Angola
Around 150 Pakistanis stranded in Goma : FO
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Ruler meets President of National Library of France47 seconds ago
-
SPEA honours outstanding schools in TIMSS 202356 seconds ago
-
ICP Chairman receives Commander of National Guard1 minute ago
-
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 1,210 digital startups in 20241 minute ago
-
Emirates Literature Foundation, MBRSC announce 'Short Story Award: New Voices in Sci-Fi'1 minute ago
-
NHRI participates as observer in 27th session of Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee2 minutes ago
-
International Rain Enhancement Forum wraps up seventh edition2 minutes ago
-
Graphene Enhanced Concrete Consortium launched17 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather, chance of rainfall tomorrow: NCM47 minutes ago
-
AD Ports Group starts port, logistics operations in Luanda, Angola47 minutes ago
-
Strata achieves 38% growth in aircraft components manufactured, exported in 20242 hours ago
-
MoFA signs MoU with Mediclinic Middle East to enhance healthcare services for its employees2 hours ago