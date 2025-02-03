ICP Conducts 270 Inspection Campaigns Against Residency Violators In January
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) conducted 270 inspection campaigns across the UAE in January 2025 under the slogan "Towards a Safer Society'' to apprehend violators of the country’s entry and residency laws.
This initiative aimed to ensure compliance with residency and foreign affairs regulations following the end of the grace period, which ran from 1st September to 31st December 2024, allowing violators to rectify their status.
Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of the Authority, said that the inspection campaigns in January 2025 led to the arrest of 6,000 violators, with deportation procedures completed for 93 percent of those detained.
He explained that, under the directives of the UAE's leadership, violators were given a four-month grace period to either leave the country without an entry ban or secure a new work contract to remain legally.
This initiative allowed most violators to correct their status.
As part of the authority's ongoing efforts, specialised teams have been conducting intensive inspections across all emirates to apprehend violators and enforce legal measures.
The inspections are conducted in an organised manner in collaboration with relevant government entities. The campaigns target locations where violators are known to be present, ensuring the enforcement of legal measures, including fines for both violators and those who shelter or employ them.
Al Khaili emphasised that no leniency would be shown to offenders, and legal action would be taken against both violators and those facilitating their stay.
