UrduPoint.com

ICP Launches Service Of Entry Permit Application For Residents Who Stayed Outside Country For Over 6 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 07:00 PM

ICP launches service of entry permit application for residents who stayed outside country for over 6 months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2023) The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) announced that it added to Its smart channels a service for entry permits related to residents who stayed outside the UAE for more than 6 months.

The service was activated as of last Friday, and the Authority explained that this service does not apply to residents who hold golden residence permits.

The Authority said – in a statement – that the new service was launched with the aim of delighting customers and enabling residents who have valid residence permits and were forced to stay outside the country for study, work or treatment for a period of more than 6 months, and then they exhausted the specified period for staying outside the country, which results in the cancellation of residence from a legal perspective.

The Authority explained that the new service allows such residents to activate the residency again and use it to enter the country, subject to the approval of the Authority, noting that this service includes all residencies approved within the system of services provided by the Authority.

It stated that the approval of a permit request for those who stayed outside the country for more than 6 months requires submitting a copy of their Emirates ID and a copy of the passport, and writing the reason for the delay in entering the country during that period, stressing that this service Is limited only to customers from abroad and who stayed outside the UAE for more than 6 months.

In its statement, the Authority affirmed its keenness to develop the system of services it provides to customers and facilitate them by simplifying procedures and digital transformation in providing all services and launching new services that meet the needs of customers and address the exceptional circumstances they are exposed to.

Related Topics

UAE Citizenship Gold All From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: which foreign players will play mega to ..

HBL PSL 8: which foreign players will play mega tournament for first time?

46 minutes ago
 29th death anniversary of Master Abdullah observed ..

29th death anniversary of Master Abdullah observed

48 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Air Force Calls F-16s Likely Candidate f ..

Ukrainian Air Force Calls F-16s Likely Candidate for Military Aviation Rearmamen ..

48 minutes ago
 Xi's article on full, rigorous Party self-governan ..

Xi's article on full, rigorous Party self-governance to be published

48 minutes ago
 US Peace Corps Evacuates Volunteers From Peru Amid ..

US Peace Corps Evacuates Volunteers From Peru Amid Unrest - Spokesman

48 minutes ago
 Poland not in talks to send F-16s to Ukraine

Poland not in talks to send F-16s to Ukraine

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.