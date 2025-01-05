Open Menu

ICRC Calls For Maintaining Ceasefire In Lebanon

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ICRC calls for maintaining ceasefire in Lebanon

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), visited Lebanon where humanitarian needs remain immense following the latest escalation of hostilities.

“Civilians cannot afford for the ceasefire to lapse, plunging them back into heavy fighting that would bring more death and destruction,” said President Spoljaric. “Maintaining the ceasefire is essential for families to return home, rebuild their lives, and for humanitarian assistance to reach those in need.”

Lebanon faces extensive humanitarian challenges, with widespread destruction exacerbating existing economic and social crises.

Thousands remain displaced, struggling with limited access to health care, essential services, and livelihoods.

“The scale of destruction and the staggering humanitarian needs in Lebanon could have been significantly mitigated if the parties to the conflict had fully adhered to the rules of war,” President Spoljaric said. “International humanitarian law still applies and is unequivocal: civilians must be protected, and their access to humanitarian aid guaranteed.”

