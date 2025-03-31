ICRC outraged over killing of medics in Gaza

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has expressed profound outrage following the killing of eight Palestinian medics, five first responders from the Palestinian Civil Defense, and a United Nations staff member during their emergency duties in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Their bodies were identified today and have been recovered for dignified burial. “These staff and volunteers were risking their own lives to provide support to others. We are deeply saddened and mourn alongside their families, loved ones, and colleagues," the ICRC said in a statement.

“The high number of medical personnel killed during this conflict is devastating.

The ICRC strongly condemns attacks on health care workers.”

The ICRC reiterated its call for all information to be made available to clarify the fate of those individuals remaining missing.

Meanwhile, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has expressed its concerns for the ambulance crews of the Palestine Red Crescent who came under heavy gunfire while responding in the early hours of 23rd March in the Al-Hashashin area of Rafah. Since then, there has been no communication with the teams.

“International Humanitarian Law is clear that humanitarian and healthcare workers must be protected and respected,” it stated.