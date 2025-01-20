Open Menu

ICRC Urges Compliance With Gaza Ceasefire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2025 | 04:15 PM

ICRC urges compliance with Gaza ceasefire

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has called on all parties to continue adhering to their obligations to ensure the safe execution of hostage and prisoner exchanges under the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

She emphasised that, as part of the broader agreement, humanitarian aid must be allowed into Gaza, where civilians have been struggling for months to access food, clean water, and shelter.

In a statement issued today in Geneva, the ICRC underscored the need for all parties to comply with international humanitarian law at all times, including during prisoner releases. This entails ensuring the protection of civilians, medical facilities, and healthcare workers.

The ICRC facilitated the release of three Israeli hostages from Gaza to Israel and 90 Palestinian detainees from Israel to Palestinian territories.

This, the organisation stated, is a powerful example of how its neutral intermediary role can save lives and transform lives, provided the parties reach an agreement.

The operation was complex and required stringent security measures to minimise risks to participants. The ICRC highlighted challenges such as navigating large crowds, managing intense emotions, and addressing hazards posed by unexploded ordnance and damaged infrastructure in Gaza.

The ICRC reiterated its readiness to significantly scale up its humanitarian response in coordination with its partners in the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. This includes providing much-needed relief supplies such as medicines and food and supporting essential services like healthcare, water, and electricity.

Related Topics

Prisoner Electricity Israel Water Gaza Geneva All From Agreement

Recent Stories

ICRC urges compliance with Gaza ceasefire

ICRC urges compliance with Gaza ceasefire

5 minutes ago
 realme Note 60x: Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-Level ..

Realme Note 60x: Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-Level Smartphone Series is Back wit ..

17 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts 7th annual meeting of PPR-GREN

Abu Dhabi hosts 7th annual meeting of PPR-GREN

20 minutes ago
 92% of Gaza homes destroyed: OCHA

92% of Gaza homes destroyed: OCHA

20 minutes ago
 Khalifa University honour 24 YFEL programme member ..

Khalifa University honour 24 YFEL programme members

35 minutes ago
 Omani Foreign Minister receives Federal National C ..

Omani Foreign Minister receives Federal National Council Speaker

2 hours ago
MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Gha ..

MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Ghana

2 hours ago
 Ajman sees significant growth in BCI, hitting 135 ..

Ajman sees significant growth in BCI, hitting 135 points

2 hours ago
 President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ..

President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on Turkish Ambassador

2 hours ago
 AED34 million in financial aid for insolvents in 2 ..

AED34 million in financial aid for insolvents in 2024: ADJD

2 hours ago
 “I don’t understand how one CJ can be better t ..

“I don’t understand how one CJ can be better than two or three minds,”: SC ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Sultan crowns winners of Formula 4 Po ..

Mohammed bin Sultan crowns winners of Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East