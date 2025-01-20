ICRC urges compliance with Gaza ceasefire

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has called on all parties to continue adhering to their obligations to ensure the safe execution of hostage and prisoner exchanges under the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

She emphasised that, as part of the broader agreement, humanitarian aid must be allowed into Gaza, where civilians have been struggling for months to access food, clean water, and shelter.

In a statement issued today in Geneva, the ICRC underscored the need for all parties to comply with international humanitarian law at all times, including during prisoner releases. This entails ensuring the protection of civilians, medical facilities, and healthcare workers.

The ICRC facilitated the release of three Israeli hostages from Gaza to Israel and 90 Palestinian detainees from Israel to Palestinian territories.

This, the organisation stated, is a powerful example of how its neutral intermediary role can save lives and transform lives, provided the parties reach an agreement.

The operation was complex and required stringent security measures to minimise risks to participants. The ICRC highlighted challenges such as navigating large crowds, managing intense emotions, and addressing hazards posed by unexploded ordnance and damaged infrastructure in Gaza.

The ICRC reiterated its readiness to significantly scale up its humanitarian response in coordination with its partners in the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. This includes providing much-needed relief supplies such as medicines and food and supporting essential services like healthcare, water, and electricity.