ICRC Warns Of Worsening Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 12:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) GAZA, 10th March, 2025 (WAM) – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned that Gaza's humanitarian crisis is far from over.
“Aid deliveries had substantially increased over the course of the ceasefire, but they remain a drop in the ocean compared to the immense needs on the ground,” ICRC said in a statement today.
“Beyond emergency relief, a long-term commitment to rebuilding essential services and restoring dignity to affected communities is required.
There is also an urgent need for diversified assistance, including construction materials for shelters, medical supplies, and other essential services to address the complex humanitarian crisis,” the statement added.
"The suspension of assistance now, including the cessation of power to the only water desalination facility in Gaza, risks plunging Gaza further into an acute humanitarian emergency. The impacts are already felt in price increases and shortages of basic goods," it warned.
