IDEX 2021 a leading global gathering for a hopeful future for humanity: Abdullah bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stated that the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2021 is a prominent global gathering for a hopeful and promising future for humanity.

The hosting of the global event by the UAE, amidst the extraordinary conditions affecting the entire world caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the adoption of necessary preventive measures to ensure the health and safety of all participants, highlights the need for global cooperation to ensure the recovery process from the pandemic and its repercussions, he added.

Sheikh Abdullah made this statement while touring IDEX 2021, which was inaugurated today. He visited the pavilions of several national and international companies at the event.

During his tour, Sheikh Abdullah praised the ongoing development of IDEX, which is a leading exhibition specialising in defence areas and related military technologies from around the world, which underscores the UAE’s leading regional and international stature and its ability to host and organise key global events, in line with the highest global standards.

Sheikh Abdullah began his tour by visiting the pavilion of EDGE, the strategic partner of IDEX and NAVDEX 2021, with over 26 companies specialising in defence and security industries participating in the event under its umbrella. He also visited the pavilion of the International Golden Group (IGG), which includes 50 companies specialising in defence, military and technological industries.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his pride at the national participation in IDEX 2021 and the presence of many leading national companies, underscoring the development witnessed by the UAE in defence industries.

He then visited the pavilion of Boeing, a leading international aviation company that manufactures commercial aircraft and defence systems, and explored the pavilion of Raytheon Technologies, the leading global supplier of aviation and defence systems.

Sheikh Abdullah also visited the pavilion of Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, which is one of the world's largest suppliers of aerospace and defence products.

He then visited the pavilion of the Tawazun Economic Council, which is located on a space measuring 1,600-square metres and showcases specialist projects and advanced technologies developed locally, in cooperation with several strategic partners.

He also visited the pavilion of Calidus, an Emirati company showcasing advanced defence systems.

Sheikh Abdullah visited the Russian pavilion at IDEX 2021 and viewed the technologies showcased by leading Russian companies participating in the event, as well as the pavilion of the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), which is part of the Saudi pavilion.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded Saudi Arabia’s participation in the event and the Saudi pavilion, which comprises several key local companies specialising in military and security industries.

He concluded his tour by visiting the pavilion of Airbus, which showcases a wide range of technologies and advanced solutions in the areas of defence, space and helicopters.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the participation of some 60 countries in IDEX 2021, to exchange knowledge and expertise and discover the latest technologies in defence industries.

He also commended the adherence of participants and visitors to the precautionary measures adopted at the event and the efforts of its organisers, in line with the highest international standards.