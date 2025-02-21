Open Menu

IDEX 2025: AAE Demonstrates Leadership In Advanced Military Seat Manufacturing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 12:30 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 20th February, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE's Advanced Armour Engineering (AAE) has demonstrated its leadership in the manufacturing of the "Blast Rider" seat, which is blast-resistant and designed to protect personnel in military vehicles and reduce serious injuries resulting from explosions, such as limb fractures. This comes during the Emirati company's participation in IDEX 2025.

The seat complies with the STANAG Level 4 standard, which makes it a reliable choice for armed forces worldwide.

Simon Hurst, a founder & director, AAE, said that the company was the first in the region to develop officially approved military seats, as they underwent rigorous testing for two years in Europe and South Africa before being launched in the markets.

He added that the company provides the "Crew Rider" seat, which is dedicated to regular armored vehicles, and is characterised by its high quality and competitive price, making it a preferred choice in international markets, noting that it was exported to South Africa and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with increasing interest from Europe and the United States.

