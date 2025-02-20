IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement to strengthen cooperation in research & training

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) Rabdan Academy, a global leader in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management, has signed a training agreement with INTERPOL. The agreement sets the stage for enhanced cooperation in research, training and the sharing of expertise.

With this agreement, Rabdan academy becomes an official member of the esteemed INTERPOL Global Academy Network. The network is committed to enhancing the standards of specialised training for law enforcement agencies worldwide by promoting collaboration and knowledge exchange amongst leading institutions.

Under the agreement, Rabdan Academy and INTERPOL will identify areas for developing, organising, and implementing joint training activities and projects. This will encompass working together on courses, seminars, conferences, curricula, study tours and train-the-trainer programmes.

James Anthony Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, said: ’This partnership with the INTERPOL aligns with our strategic goal to play a crucial role in developing specialised skills and capabilities in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, crisis management and related fields. This is achieved through collaboration with a prominent network of key international and local partners. The agreement paves the way for elevating the quality of specialised academic and training programmes at Rabdan Academy and enhancing the efficiency of law enforcement personnel both within the region and beyond.

’

Valdecy Urquiza, Secretary General of INTERPOL, underscored the significance of collaborating with respected academic institutions such as Rabdan Academy to develop comprehensive global training methodologies and standards for law enforcement. He noted that such agreements benefit INTERPOL members and enhance the capabilities of the INTERPOL Global Academy Network.

The agreement includes commitments from both parties to support each other in developing training materials and curricula, exchanging academic and training resources, and sharing expertise and faculty members. This cooperation will create training opportunities and foster joint efforts in applied research on law enforcement-related topics.

The agreement also provides students at Rabdan Academy with access to courses and training tools from the INTERPOL Virtual Academy, enhancing their skills in international policing. Rabdan Academy’s training programmes will also receive accreditation from INTERPOL.

Rabdan Academy is dedicated to fostering cooperation with leading institutions globally and regionally, developing national talent, and ensuring the highest levels of readiness to face future challenges.

Created in 2019, the INTERPOL Global Academy is a network of trusted law enforcement national or regional education institutions providing a global approach to law enforcement training.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of IDEX 2025 where the Rabdan Academy is an exhibitor.

