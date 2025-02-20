IDEX 2025: Robotic vehicles take centre stage

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) IDEX 2025 is showcasing advanced robotic vehicles, highlighting cutting-edge technologies in defense and security. The event emphasises the integration of technology to support armed forces in diverse operational environments and the UAE's commitment to developing advanced technological solutions for security and defense.

Several companies presented their latest innovations during the global event.

Soframe (France) unveiled the Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) designed for mine and IED detection and removal. The company is considering transferring some manufacturing operations to the UAE, pending successful field trials.

L3Harris Technologies (USA) displayed the T4 robotic system, a versatile and highly mobile UGV with advanced haptic feedback technology, ideal for challenging terrains and conditions like those in the UAE.

UAE's EDGE showcased the SINYAR-LAR3P unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which is still under development. This advanced UAV features reconnaissance and combat capabilities, with a substantial payload capacity and high speed.

Haya Al Nuaimi, a mechanical design engineer at EDGE, highlighted the SINYAR-LAR3P, a UAV controlled via a ground station using satellite communication.

She explained that this advanced aircraft, developed in the UAE, has not yet entered service but has garnered significant attention from visitors and participants at the IDEX and NAVDEX 2025.

She further clarified that the robotic vehicle boasts advanced reconnaissance and combat capabilities, with the ability to carry up to 610 kg and fly at speeds of up to 650 km/h. This product reflects the UAE's progress in delivering advanced systems that support modern military and security operations.

Timoney (Ireland) introduced the "Electric Axle" system, an alternative to traditional combustion engines for vehicles. This system offers improved operational performance with greater power, flexibility, and silent operation.

GCS highlighted their successful mine and IED clearance systems, including robotic vehicles of various sizes. The company has already sold six robotic systems to the UAE for humanitarian purposes.

Overall, IDEX 2025 demonstrated the rapid advancement in robotic vehicle technology and the growing emphasis on international collaboration in the defence sector, with the UAE playing a central role in fostering such partnerships.