IDEX 2025: UAE to establish Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Tawazun Council, the UAE Cyber Security Council, and Lockheed Martin have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to establish a state-of-the-art Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence.

This initiative, enabled through the Tawazun Economic Programme, which is overseen by the Tawazun Council, underscores the UAE's commitment to enhancing digital security capabilities, developing local expertise, and increasing in-country value to support the nation's evolving digital security landscape.

The LoI was signed by Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the Government of the UAE; Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General at Tawazun Council, and Tim Cahill, President of Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, in the presence of Retired U.S. Army General John W. Nicholson Jr., Chief Executive, Lockheed Martin middle East, at IDEX 2025.

The centre will focus on advanced research, specialised training, and industry collaboration. It will provide centralised Security Operations Centre (SOC) services, create dedicated 'Cyber Valleys' across the Emirates, and serve as a critical platform to bolster national security and resilience against cyber threats.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said, "The establishment of this centre reflects Tawazun Council's commitment to reinforcing the UAE's digital security landscape and cultivating advanced local talent capable of protecting vital infrastructure, particularly in the defence sector, which is increasingly reliant on digital innovations.

He added that the development of this centre is a key step in developing advanced digital infrastructure and a secure, sustainable cyber environment. The centre aims to advance knowledge transfer and innovative solutions to strengthen cyber security resilience.

Dr. Al-Kuwaiti emphasised that this initiative marks a significant milestone in the council's efforts to enhance national cybersecurity and develop local capabilities in this critical field.

He added, "By leveraging the latest technologies and adopting global best practices, we are committed to developing local expertise and fostering a secure digital environment that supports economic diversification and sustainable growth. Through the national and global initiatives we have launched, we are working to foster a supportive environment for startups and innovators in this field, in addition to enhancing international cooperation to address the growing cyber threats. This underscores the UAE's leadership as a global powerhouse in cybersecurity."

For his part, Gen. John Nicholson said, "Lockheed Martin is honoured to collaborate with the UAE Cybersecurity Council and Tawazun Council on this transformative initiative. This centre will drive innovation, strengthen cybersecurity capabilities, and empower Emirati talent to lead the way in addressing complex digital security challenges."

The Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence will bring together UAE national companies, academic institutions, and Lockheed Martin's global network of cybersecurity experts. This collaboration will foster knowledge-sharing, entrepreneurship, and research while establishing the UAE as a global leader in cybersecurity innovation.

By integrating cutting-edge technology and comprehensive skills development programmes, the centre will also serve as a key enabler of the UAE's vision for a secure, knowledge-driven economy. Its efforts will empower a skilled local workforce, contribute to the nation's defence ecosystem, and set a new standard in cybersecurity innovation and excellence.