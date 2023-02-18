IDEX: 30 years of achievements and success: Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) With 30 years of achievements and success under the insightful vision of the UAE wise leadership, the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX has become the preferred platform for international companies and a highly anticipated event on the Calendar of specialized international exhibitions, stated Staff Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the 16th edition of IDEX 2023 and the 7th edition of the Naval Defence Exhibition and Conference (NAVDEX 2023), and the accompanying International Defence Conference (IDC), will be held from 20th to 24th February 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

In a statement to Al Jundi Journal, the monthly military and cultural magazine issued by the Ministry of Defense, Staff Lieutenant General Issa Al Mazrouei said:'' The UAE’s Armed Forces are witnessing a growing technological and intellectual transformation, simulating the Emirati development, which has since its foundation half a century ago, became a role model for a civilization referred to as an oasis of security and peace amid a difficult and complex security environment.

However, the Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces noted that this remarkable success would not have been achieved without the insightful vision of our wise leadership, which adopted a national policy based on self-reliance

to preserve the capabilities of this country, which is evident in their support of the national defence industry, building the Emirati soldier, refining his military expertise and providing for all his needs from advanced knowledge to equipment and technology, which qualifies him to reach the professionalism and technical readiness needed to defend the wealth of this dear country and be an instrument of peace and security in the regional and international arenas and an honourable model of the Emirati man.



‘’Through this forward-looking vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Ministry of Defence and its partners are preparing to organize the 16th edition of IDEX and the 7th edition of NAVDEX and the accompanying defence conference, as Abu Dhabi welcomes major international companies specialized in the defence industries sector as well as delegations of military decision-makers and other interested parties to an exceptional event that celebrates IDEX’s 30th anniversary and its many achievements, successes and potential.

‘’The exhibition industry has become a key element in the UAE’s outward-oriented policy and after the exceptional success of Expo 2020, despite the difficult global health conditions, here we are today once more extending bridges of cooperation and friendship to various nations around the world and confirming the UAE's position as a regional hub for hosting global forums and events. With all its events and activities, IDEX constitutes a practical model for combining soft and hard powers along with the success of young Emirati cadres in assuming responsibility for organizing and making this major international event a success and keeping up with international exhibitions,'' he added.



At the international level, he further added, IDEX has become the preferred platform for international companies and a highly anticipated event on the calendar of specialized international exhibitions.

IDEX represents an opportunity to showcase the latest developments in the national and international defence industry in terms of armaments, technology, innovative systems and artificial intelligence-supported equipment used by the armed forces of various countries to respond to any threat and overcome risks.



The event, he went on to say, provides a platform for militaries and those interested in security to benefit from global expertise and the best successful experiences offered by international companies under one roof, as well as the opportunity to exchange ideas and opinions. Furthermore, IDEX’s organization reflects the extent of coordination among state institutions and the concerned authorities to ensure the success of this forum, which further enhances confidence in the capability of those national authorities to organize major exhibitions in a manner that consolidates the role and position of the UAE regionally and globally.