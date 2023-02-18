UrduPoint.com

IDEX: An Epic Achievement In Organising Defence Exhibitions: Mohammed Khalfan Al Mehairi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

IDEX: An epic achievement in organising defence exhibitions: Mohammed Khalfan Al Mehairi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) Mohammed Khalfan Al Mehairi, Office Director of the Minister of Defence​, said that the UAE is moving steadily on its development path towards the next 50 years with full confidence and competence, armed with a strategic stock of development plans and wise leadership that enabled it to climb the highest ranks of development in various fields, especially defence.

In a statement to Al Jundi Journal, the monthly military and cultural magazine issued by the Ministry of Defense, a head of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), Al Mehairi said that:''Today, the UAE is preparing to welcome the world again to its capital to attend the major international defence event "IDEX and NAVDEX 2023", and the accompanying international conference from February 20th to 24th in Abu Dhabi, where we will all celebrate the amazing successes and achievements made by IDEX and NAVDEX since their first launch in 1993 and 2011 respectively, under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.''

He added that this international event, which will experience a qualitative leap at all levels, has garnered the attention and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which will consolidate the status of the two exhibitions and amplify their role in supporting local, regional and international defence industries.

‘’Our dear country has mastered the organisation of specialised exhibitions and conferences, earning wide international fame in this field, thanks to its giant economic potential, the expertise of its sons and daughters, and its various national institutions supported by the generous support of the UAE’s wise leadership, which relies on an insightful vision of development that consolidates the country’s position and raises its flag high in various forums and fields, especially military ones.

‘’The great keenness of decision-makers, experts, military personnel, thinkers, and defence companies to actively participate and attend the various defence activities and this particular event constitute a source of pride and honour for the UAE and a testament to the success of the two exhibitions before their launch,'' he further added.

In conclusion, he said today, after a journey full of achievements and preparations for this important event, the Ministry of Defence is proud to be a part of this epic achievement which will go down in the history of defence exhibitions around the world.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid February Event All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day

1 minute ago
 UAE working tirelessly to build strong professiona ..

UAE working tirelessly to build strong professional army: Commander of Joint Ope ..

1 minute ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends opening of Fujairah ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends opening of Fujairah International Monodrama Festiv ..

1 minute ago
 PIA announces discount for students traveling to C ..

PIA announces discount for students traveling to China

48 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler attends Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon 202 ..

RAK Ruler attends Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon 2023

1 hour ago
 IDEX offers promising economic and defence opportu ..

IDEX offers promising economic and defence opportunities: Assistant Undersecreta ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.