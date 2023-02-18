IDEX: An epic achievement in organising defence exhibitions: Mohammed Khalfan Al Mehairi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) Mohammed Khalfan Al Mehairi, Office Director of the Minister of Defence​, said that the UAE is moving steadily on its development path towards the next 50 years with full confidence and competence, armed with a strategic stock of development plans and wise leadership that enabled it to climb the highest ranks of development in various fields, especially defence.

In a statement to Al Jundi Journal, the monthly military and cultural magazine issued by the Ministry of Defense, a head of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), Al Mehairi said that:''Today, the UAE is preparing to welcome the world again to its capital to attend the major international defence event "IDEX and NAVDEX 2023", and the accompanying international conference from February 20th to 24th in Abu Dhabi, where we will all celebrate the amazing successes and achievements made by IDEX and NAVDEX since their first launch in 1993 and 2011 respectively, under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.''

He added that this international event, which will experience a qualitative leap at all levels, has garnered the attention and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which will consolidate the status of the two exhibitions and amplify their role in supporting local, regional and international defence industries.

‘’Our dear country has mastered the organisation of specialised exhibitions and conferences, earning wide international fame in this field, thanks to its giant economic potential, the expertise of its sons and daughters, and its various national institutions supported by the generous support of the UAE’s wise leadership, which relies on an insightful vision of development that consolidates the country’s position and raises its flag high in various forums and fields, especially military ones.

‘’The great keenness of decision-makers, experts, military personnel, thinkers, and defence companies to actively participate and attend the various defence activities and this particular event constitute a source of pride and honour for the UAE and a testament to the success of the two exhibitions before their launch,'' he further added.

In conclusion, he said today, after a journey full of achievements and preparations for this important event, the Ministry of Defence is proud to be a part of this epic achievement which will go down in the history of defence exhibitions around the world.