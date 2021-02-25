IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 conclude with AED20.957 billion worth of deals, over 62,000 visitors

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) The 15th edition of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) concluded on Thursday, the Higher Organising Committee for the exhibitions announced, wrapping up the five-day events that seen extensive local and international participation.

The central success of the 15th edition lies in that it was the first global defence event to take place in the post pandemic recovery stage, with 62,445 attendees at the venue across five days. 900 exhibitors, 59 countries, and 35 international pavilions participated in IDEX and NAVDEX 2021, alongside five countries participating in the exhibitions for the first time: Israel, North Macedonia, Luxembourg, Portugal, and Azerbaijan.

AED20.957 billion (US$5.7 billion) worth of deals were signed by the UAE Armed Forces during IDEX and NAVDEX 2021. Five deals with international companies and 15 with local companies were inked on the final day of the exhibitions, at a value of AED904.2 million (US$246.2 million).

The committee announced the conclusion of the two exhibitions during a press conference held on Thursday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, in the presence of Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for IDEX and NAVDEX, and Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Muhammad Al Balushi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Industries and Development of Defense Capabilities at the Ministry of Defense, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Committee, and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and its group of companies.

Commenting on the conclusion of the exhibitions, Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei said, "The 15th edition of the IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions has been nothing short of exceptional. These events continue to strengthen their global position, providing exhibitors and participants from around the world with an integrated global platform, in spite of the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. IDEX and NAVDEX drive and enable innovation, in line with the rapid development of the fourth industrial revolution.

"The success of these exhibitions has been rooted in the stalwart and visionary support of our wise leadership. Their confidence in our ability to host the world, here in Abu Dhabi, has been critical to the wider realisation of this edition.

"Today marks a new chapter in pre-eminence. 2021 is the Golden Jubilee Year of the foundation of the United Arab Emirates. That union has enabled our nation to cultivate and expand our defence infrastructure and technological systems, using them to ensure security and peace across the middle East,'' Al Mazrouei added.

"The foremost achievement of this edition of the exhibitions was the stringent and rigorous implementation of all precautionary measures across ADNEC, preserving the health and safety of all participants, exhibitors, and visitors. IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 enabled the return of the national business tourism sector, alongside continuing to support the UAE’s defence industry,'' he concluded.