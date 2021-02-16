IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 ideal platform to showcase latest defence systems, innovations: Tawazun Economic Council CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic that swept the whole world and disrupted various aspects of life in many countries, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has been able to move forward towards organising the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) under the kind patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, said Tareq Abdul Raheem Al Hosani, the Chief Executive Officer of Tawazun Economic Council.

''Offering a definitive platform to showcase the latest developments, sophisticated technologies, and equipment within the defense industry, the IDEX 2021 and NAVDEX 2021 dual event has become the most high-profile global event hosted by the UAE. With an established status as one of the largest and most influential international defense shows it has become a firm fixture in the calendars of specialised companies for this vital sector,'' said Tareq Al Hosani in a message to Aljundi Journal (monthly military magazine published by UAE Ministry of Defence) on the occasion of the 15th edition of IDEX and the 6th of NAVDEX 2021, which will be held in Abu Dhabi from 21st to 25th February.

''The UAE armed forces have taken a keen interest in the continued success and evolvement of this important exhibition because it supports GHQ’s strategy to keep informed of the latest developments in vital areas of national importance. The exhibition allows the commanders, officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers to keep up to date with the latest technologies, as they focus on their contribution to international peace and security.'' ''Following our successful participation in previous editions of the exhibition, Tawazun’s strong presence in this year’s show is aimed at showcasing its core operations and crucial role in empowering the national defense and security industry and enabling strategic partners and specialised international companies by focusing on three key areas. This includes leading on acquisitions and procurements for the Armed Forces, GHQ and Abu Dhabi Police, providing technical support and ensuring utilisation of the latest technologies, advanced systems and artificial intelligence in order to efficiently meet the dynamic needs of the industry and maintain international standards,'' he explained.

''The second area to be highlighted is Tawazun’s role in research and development and effective technology transfer as we serve the needs of our strategic partners in the defense and security industry. This supports our government’s sustained efforts to promote the UAE as a global hub for the fourth industrial revolution, and build a competitive national economy based on knowledge, innovation and futuristic technologies that incorporate both physical and digital aspects. Additionally, this approach aligns with the Ministry of Defense’s efforts to consolidate the nation’s gains and ensure its readiness to meet future needs.

''At Tawazun we have a clear vision and an ambitious plan to promote innovation and technology transfer, as we develop skills and build our UAE capacity, culminating in a competent national work force capable of assuming many technical roles in national defense and security.'' ''Our third area of focus is on Tawazun’s role in providing multiple investment options to our strategic partners, global defense companies and suppliers, whilst creating an enabling legal framework for the military and security industry. This will significantly contribute to the advancement of the national economy and enhance our ability to attract foreign direct investment.'' ''With these three areas of focus, he further added, Tawazun will make an impact through its participation in IDEX 2021 and NAVDEX 2021 in terms of space, exhibits, advanced technologies, and with a rich agenda of meetings and discussions that will nurture strategic partnerships with many of the world’s largest defense and security companies.

''This will help us achieve our objectives and meet the aspirations of the country’s wise leadership by effectively delivering on the mandate Tawazun has been given.'' ''Finally, we commend the efforts made by everyone to ensure the success of IDEX 2021 and NAVDEX 2021 by working in complete harmony, collaboration and with professional expertise. This reflects the UAE’s unique credentials in hosting successful global exhibitions and conferences, especially in the defense and security sector,'' he said in conclusion.