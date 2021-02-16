UrduPoint.com
IDEX And Navdex 2021 Reveal UAE’s Capabilities And Readiness: Commander Of Air Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 12:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) Staff Major General Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al-Alawi, Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense said that holding the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) and the International Defense Conference in Abu Dhabi reveals the UAE’s capabilities, readiness, strong infrastructure, and expertise to organise such a large-scale global event, while ensuring the safety and protection of all following the preventive and precautionary measures.

He said in a message through Aljundi Journal (monthly military magazine published by UAE Ministry of Defence) that since its first launch in 1993 until 2021, IDEX has showed a series of excellence and success, thanks to the support of Allah, the vision of our wise leadership, and the genuine efforts that have been characterized by a firm will and a sincere relentless determination.

''These important international defence events are being held under global extraordinary circumstances and challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisation of these high-profile events in the regional defense exhibition agendas underpins the UAE’s capabilities, readiness, robust infrastructure, and its expertise to host such a large-scale global events while keeping an eye on the safety and protection of all participants following the preventive and precautionary measures,'' he added.

''With the continuation of IDEX since the first launch in 1993 until 2021, we have witnessed a series of excellence and success, thanks to the support of Allah, the vision of our wise leadership, and the sincere efforts that have been characterized by a relentless will and a firm determination.

''This event is exceptional by all standards and is a declaration of solidarity of all the people involved to ensure its success with a wide local and international participation under one roof, where companies and experts showcase the cutting-edge technology of the military 4IR to establish strategic partnerships among the various participants in these sectors,'' he concluded..

The 15th edition of IDEX and the 6th of NAVDEX 2021, will get underway at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from the 21st- 25th of February,

