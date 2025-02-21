IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 conclude with total of AED25.15 billion in deals

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Tawazun Council announced 15 deals valued at AED1.43 billion with both local and international companies. This brought the total number of deals signed during the five-day exhibition to 55, with a total value of AED25.15 billion, marking a 10% growth compared to the 2023 edition.

The total contracts signed amounted to AED3.97 billion on the first day, AED5.80 billion on the second day, AED10.18 billion on the third day, and AED3.77 billion on the fourth day.

The announcement was made during a press conference attended by Majed Ahmed Al Jabri, Mohamed Saif Al Zaabi, and Mahra Bilal Al Dhaheri, the official spokespersons for Tawazun Council, who shared details about the council’s agreements for the Ministry of Defense at the exhibitions.

Mahra Bilal Al Dhaheri revealed that the total value of local deals on the fifth and final day of the exhibitions reached 11 deals worth AED766.3 million. Among them were three contracts with “International Golden Group”: the first for purchasing ammunition valued at AED145.3 million, the second for renewing licenses and programs for the Electronic Medical File System (HIS) infrastructure, worth AED180 million, and the third for purchasing military uniforms and equipment valued at AED 136.8 million.

Other notable local deals included contracts with “Al Jaber Land Systems” for the provision of support services and spare parts for trailers worth AED 28 million, “Itqan AL Khaleej Computers” for the development of infrastructure for the Ministry of Defense’s " Sheryan" system valued at AED74.1 million, and “Al Taif” for maintenance services of air defence systems worth AED29 million.

A contract was awarded to “e-Marine” for maintenance and repair services of submarine cables for the Sharyan Network project, valued at AED30 million. Additionally, an AED25 million contract was signed with “Trans Orient” for technical support services for Armed Forces vehicles. Another agreement, worth AED22.5 million, was secured with “Al Aberah Electrical” Works to provide technical support.

Furthermore, “Fast Marine” was contracted to supply inspection boats for AED68.8 million, while the final deal involved “Etimad Strategic Security Solutions”, which secured an AED26.

8 million contract for the purchase of a specialized vehicle.

Mohamed Saif Al Zaabi highlighted that the total value of international deals on the fifth day of the "IDEX and NAVDEX 2025" exhibitions amounted to 4 contracts worth AED661.6 million. These included a contract with US-based "Lockheed Martin"for the alignment of new Sidewinder missiles, valued at AED429.4 million, and a contract with US-based” INSITU "for maintenance, repair, and sustainment services for drone systems, valued at AED55.1 million.

The deals also included an agreement with French company "Safran Helicopter Engines" for technical and engineering support services, as well as the supply of spare parts for aircraft engines, valued at AED23.6 million. Additionally, a contract was signed with South Africa’s "GEW Technologies" for the purchase of a wireless jamming system worth AED153.5 million.

Majed Ahmed Al Jabri emphasized that the success of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 highlights the UAE’s prominent position as a global leader in the defence industry. He added that the increased confidence in the UAE’s defence and security investment environment reflects the country’s role as a key strategic partner in this vital sector. Tawazun Council remains committed to enhancing the competitiveness of the national industry, supporting innovation, and ensuring defense readiness by attracting the latest global technologies and solutions.

He continued, “With the conclusion of the 17th edition of IDEX and the 8th edition of NAVDEX, we reaffirm Tawazun’s role in achieving its goals of adding value through strategies that adopt the best practices in procurement and acquisition management, in close cooperation with our strategic partner, the Ministry of Defence, in line with the UAE’s vision of developing a future-oriented defense sector.”

Al Jabri concluded, “We take this opportunity to celebrate the immense success of this year’s exhibitions and are confident that future editions will see further growth and progress, thanks to the visionary leadership of our wise leaders and the ongoing journey of comprehensive development toward a prosperous future.”