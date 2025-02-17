IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025 commenced today at the ADNEC Centre.

Organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council until 21st February, the 17th edition of IDEX and the 8th edition of NAVDEX bring together leading global companies and experts in the defence industry to showcase the latest technologies and solutions in the sector, aimed at enhancing international peace and security.

The 2025 edition of IDEX and NAVDEX has seen an increase in participating companies, reaching 1,565 from 65 countries, reflecting a 16 percent growth compared to the previous edition. The total exhibition space has expanded by 10 percent to 181,501 square metres, while 731 new companies are participating, marking an 82 percent increase.

This edition features 41 national pavilions.

The number of national companies has reached 213, making up 16 percent of exhibitors, while international companies constitute 84 percent.

This year's exhibitions also welcome seven new countries: Qatar, Ethiopia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, and Cyprus. A new exhibition hall, Hall 14, opposite the grandstand, has been added, featuring 341 exhibiting companies.

Additionally, a dedicated CBRNE platform, with participation from 38 companies across 13 countries, has been introduced to raise awareness of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive threats.

Furthermore, more than 3,300 products and technologies will be displayed, demonstrating the significant role IDEX and NAVDEX play in supporting the defence industry and enhancing the competitiveness of UAE-based companies on regional and international levels. The exhibitions will also host over 156 start-ups, accounting for 10 percent of total exhibitors.

