IDEX And NAVDEX 2025 To Showcase Innovations Across 17 Sectors
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 01:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) The International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025 taking place from 17th to 21st February at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi will feature a diverse array of products spanning land, air, sea and space.
Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the exhibitions will bring together senior government decision-makers, diplomats, and leading global companies, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for defence and security innovation.
The event is organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council.
The International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) provides an unparalleled platform to showcase the latest advancements across 17 critical defence product sectors.
These include Land Vehicles and Systems, Air Vehicles and Systems, and Unmanned Systems, representing groundbreaking technologies in mobility and autonomous operations. Navigation Systems, Radar Systems, and Command and Control Systems further highlight the technological capabilities shaping modern defence strategies, while Weapons and Systems and Personal Equipment underscore innovations in combat readiness and soldier protection.
Expanding into specialised domains, IDEX features critical sectors like Electronic Warfare Systems, Homeland/Internal Security Equipment, and Medical and Survival Equipment, addressing the evolving needs of global defence and security.
The inclusion of Humanitarian Aid and Organisations/Associations/Institutions sectors highlights the importance of collaboration and support in crisis management.
Sea-based capabilities such as Ships, Vessels and Naval Systems, Submarines, and Unmanned Sea Vehicles underline the exhibition’s comprehensive focus, while the Space Defence sector represents the growing importance of space technologies in national security.
This breadth of sectors positions IDEX as a leading global showcase for advanced defence technologies and solutions.
Over the course of five days, IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 will serve as a vital platform for the launch of new products and technologies, offering participants the opportunity to showcase innovative solutions to a global audience.
The event provides a unique stage for brands to extend their reach to thousands of market leaders, original equipment manufacturers, and high-level delegations from around the world.
The exhibition will once again feature IDEX Innovation Trail, which is designed to highlight the most innovative products that are revolutionising the industry. The Innovation Trail is an expert-curated recognition programme for advancements across all defence product sectors that are showcased at IDEX for the first time.
The exhibition also offer unparalleled networking opportunities for attendees to engage with international brands, policymakers, and local leaders in the defence sector. This collaborative environment fosters partnerships and knowledge-sharing, enabling participants to address the evolving challenges facing the global defence and security landscape.
With its focus on promoting advanced technologies and facilitating global collaboration, IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 underline the UAE’s leadership in creating impactful platforms for dialogue and innovation. These exhibitions play a critical role in strengthening international cooperation and driving progress in the defence industry.
