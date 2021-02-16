IDEX is a clear, unique demonstration of increasing efforts towards consolidating military industry: Land Force Commander

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) Staff Major General Salih Muhammad Saleh Mujren Al-Amiri, Commander of the Land Force, said that the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) are the clearest evidence to a country that has achieved development, economy, and well-being more than any other nation.

''IDEX is a clear and unique demonstration of increasing efforts towards consolidating the military industry. A peace-building industry the goal of which is to safeguard the civilisation and values of modern societies. IDEX is an ideation by UAE that has led to building a strong army, a pride for all Arabs today,'' said Staff Major General Salih Al-Amiri in a message to Aljundi Journal (monthly military magazine published by UAE Ministry of Defence) on the occasion of the 15th edition of IDEX and the 6th of NAVDEX 2021, which will be held in Abu Dhabi from 21st to 25th February.

''IDEX and NAVDEX are the clearest evidence to a country that has achieved development, economy, and well-being more than any other nation. An achiever of security and justice, a country that safeguards its development process, the welfare of its people, its security, stability, and justice with a strong army which has already asserted its importance and necessity throughout its history, especially when this army has pledged martyrs as a sacrifice for the nation and the homeland.'' ''This International Defence Exhibition "IDEX" is the offspring of the UAE army in terms of ideation, application, and passion. Our armed force has been a school and a university since its inception by the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, until this prosperous reign of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

''Despite the current circumstances, and the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE affirms its confidence and readiness to host the 15th edition of IDEX and NAVDEX 2021.

We are confident that we are able to welcome the world, as the UAE has the necessary infrastructure and expertise to organize a global event of this size, in a manner that ensures compliance with precautionary and preventive safety measures,'' he added.

IDEX. he further added, has consolidated the position of UAE and its pivotal role in supporting defence industries locally, regionally, and globally. The defence industry sector today is considered one of the critical economic pillars of the major industrial countries, and these vital events have succeeded in becoming global platforms to showcase the latest innovative defence systems where major international companies compete.

''Through the two exhibitions, we will view the latest developments in the global defence sector. UAE will welcome the defence industry leaders from all over the world who work on overcoming the challenges facing this sector and unleashing many security and defence strategies to contribute to achieving world peace.'' ''The UAE has achieved a great reputation in the exhibitions industry, thanks to its strong economy and the required expertise for development and growth in various sectors and fields. Despite the pandemic, the current IDEX exhibition is witnessing a leapfrog in showcasing the cutting–edge technologies manufactured by international specialized companies, which contribute to confronting various challenges,'' he noted.