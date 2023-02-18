UrduPoint.com

IDEX Mirror For The UAE’s Comprehensive Growth And Development :Chairman Of EDGE Group

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 04:15 PM

IDEX mirror for the UAE’s comprehensive growth and development :Chairman of EDGE Group

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of EDGE Group, said that for three decades, IDEX has mirrored the growth of the UAE as a watchful eye on the defence sector and a widely recognised platform for showcasing the world’s most advanced military solutions, technological advancement and innovation, and also as a barometer of constantly changing international geopolitical realities, underscoring the perpetual need to meet the challenges they pose, for a more secure and prosperous future.

In a statement to Al Jundi Journal, the monthly military and cultural magazine issued by the Ministry of Defense, ahead of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), the Chairman of EDGE Group said that if we cast our minds back over the last 30 years, we realise the tremendous achievements the UAE has made in its drive to develop sovereign defence capabilities, to become self-reliant within these critical domains for security, and a contributor to the phenomenal economic growth of the nation by supporting domestic advanced manufacturing for international export, in line with the vision of the nation’s forward-looking leadership.


He added, "Today, IDEX is the most important date in our Calendar and one of the largest defence exhibitions in the world, providing a solid platform from which industry stakeholders, whether established players or start-ups, can display state- of-the-art solutions and generate new business in a collaborative environment which promotes dialogue, and encourages discussion on the latest industry trends and developments.
‘’EDGE, which has grown in just three years to become one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, extends its sincere thanks to the Ministry of Defence for organising IDEX under its auspices, and for the integral role it continues to play in our success on the world stage. As we approach what will surely be a highly successful event this year, EDGE, and its portfolio of 20 companies, will proudly display sophisticated UAE-made products and solutions across the air, land, and sea domains, with a clear focus on Autonomous Systems, Smart Weapons, Electronic Warfare, Intelligence, and Secure Communications,"
We congratulate IDEX on 30 years of success as a source of national pride and wish it every success now and in the future, he said in conclusion.

