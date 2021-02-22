IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 herald period of recovery from COVID-19 pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) The launch of the 15th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2021 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) heralded a period of recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, underscoring the importance of global cooperation in addressing the impact of the pandemic on all fronts, most notably in terms of health and the economy.

The presence of exhibitors from 60 countries at the event also highlights the UAE’s capacity to host leading international defence exhibitions while applying a series of strict precautionary measures aimed at ensuring the health and safety of all participants, confirming that the recovery process and the continued adherence to preventive measures are two faces of the same coin, which will lead to the return to normalcy.

In their statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), officials and participants at IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 stressed that the UAE, by hosting this global event, is a distinguished example of planning for the recovery period, noting that its efforts drive economic mobility around the world and affirm the importance of global cooperation to addressing the impact of the pandemic.

John Powell, General Manager of Exalto Emirates, said, "The exhibition is an ideal platform for companies specialising in defence industries from around the world, to connect and explore available opportunities and ensure the growth of this important sector, as well as to exchange expertise and consolidate the efforts aimed at addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all sectors."

He added that the holding of IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 heralds a hopeful era of recovery from the pandemic and the return to normalcy.

Waleed Abdullah Al Tamimi, Director-General of the UAE Classification Society (TASNEEF), stated that the wide international presence at IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 reflects the world’s appreciation and confidence in the UAE’s capacity to host global events, stressing that the international companies gathering today in the UAE aim to explore future opportunities and engage in cooperation, to face mutual challenges and start the recovery process from the pandemic.

Eng. Khamis Rashid Al Kaabi, Representative of Etimad Strategic Security Solution L.L.C., pointed out that IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 provide exhibitors with an ideal opportunity to exchange expertise, sign agreements, and develop a vision that will consolidate growth in various areas of business.