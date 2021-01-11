UrduPoint.com
IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 International Participants Exempt From Quarantine On Arrival In UAE

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 04:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2021) Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) - the organiser of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2021) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX 2021) - has received approval from the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre for all badge holders to be exempted from the 10-day quarantine procedure on their arrival into Abu Dhabi.

This step has been taken to facilitate the arrival of international delegations from all over the world. International visitors to the UAE must present their event badge, printed on A4 paper, at any border, to be exempted from the quarantine, and they will not be required to wear tracking wristbands.

Detailed protocols to facilitate the entry of delegations and support their participation are being finalised in collaboration with relevant authorities in the UAE, and an update will be published at a later stage.

Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, part of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, "Through our decision to exempt participants of the IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 exhibitions from the quarantine period, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is keen to promote business activity in the emirate.

"We worked closely with ADNEC as a strategic partner throughout the pandemic on a number of initiatives that ensured the health of the community. Accordingly, we are confident of their ability to implement rigorous precautionary measures including the necessary PCR tests that ensure the health and safety of visitors and exhibitors attending this event.

"

He added that participants exempt from quarantine procedures still must observe the strict guidelines in place before entering the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC, commented, "This exemption demonstrates how IDEX and NAVDEX are leading the recovery of business activity following the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, it will showcase how Abu Dhabi continues to lead as a regional capital for the business tourism sector. We maintain our support to welcome the world, once again, in spite of the ongoing global conditions caused by the pandemic."

Through the IDEX, NAVDEX, and the International Defence Conference, ADNEC aims to attract global expertise in the land, sea, and air defence industries, localising knowledge in the UAE.

The exhibitions are a distinguished global platform that highlights the national defence sector and its infrastructure. The exhibitions will showcase the latest in cutting-edge technology in these sectors, following the global innovation trends of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

A wide raft of health and safety measures have been designed and implemented across IDEX 2021, NAVDEX 2021 and the International Defence Conference, ensuring the safety of all participants.

The exhibitions will be held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from 21st - 25th February.

